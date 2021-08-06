Football Association of Malawi not happy with CAF’s decision to ban BNS

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed disappointment with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to ban Bingu National Stadium hence deeming it unfit to host FIFA World Cup 2022 African qualifiers.

According to a statement released by FAM on Friday, 6th August, the country’s football governing body will appeal against the CAF’s decision which was made after inspection visit of the BNS as part of the stadium’s assessment for homologation for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers.

According to CAF, the stadium does not meet the set CAF stadium minimum requirements and consequently will not be approved for the qualifying matches of the FIFA world Cup Qatar 2022.

The main reason for not approving the stadium is the pitch as it was not in playable condition on the day of inspection and FAM was advised to select a venue among the stadiums approved by CAF in neighboring countries and must inform CAF latest by 9th August 2021.

“FAM is very disappointed with the news as it had high hopes of the facility passing the test considering the effort and resources the association has put in making the facility homologated. It is in this regard that FAM has resolved to appeal against the CAF decision and will request for another assessment in the next 14 days.

“The Association believes that tremendous progress has been made on improving the pitch at the stadium and that it will be ready for use for domestic and international fixtures by the 21st of August 2021. This was even shared with the inspector who had a first-hand experience of the work being done on the pitch,” reads the statement partly.

According to FAM, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as owners of the facility, has given assurance that it is committed to ensuring that necessary resources are made available to complete the outstanding works on the pitch.

The statement further reads: “It is our desire that the Bingu National Stadium should be approved so that it should host the forthcoming matches of the World Cup Qatar 2022 as a home ground for the Flames. It is our sincere hope that CAF will reconsider its decision bearing in mind that most of the works have been completed and that the remaining portion will be easily resolved.”

BNS, a brainchild of late President Bingu wa Mutharika, has been in sorry state despite having stadium manager solely employed to manage the stadium.

FAM has also been inactive in steering the renovation of the country’s stadia yet they get revenues from the gate collection during TNM Super League matches and other competitions under the football governing body.