This is how cunning, capable of the notorious Chinese Wildlife Trafficker-Convict Lin Yinhua … (Watch Video)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-This the brief evidence of Lin Yinhua’s ability to corrupt and influence prison staff in the early days of his incarceration- and despite these abuses he still received a presidential pardon.

What Malawian prisoner ever enjoyed such privileges?

This took place at the Area 10, Sana Supermarket in the capital Lilongwe in February 2023….

Watch the video of Lin shopping while in prison…..