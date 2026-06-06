This is how cunning, capable of the notorious Chinese Wildlife Trafficker-Convict Lin Yinhua … (Watch Video)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-This the brief evidence of Lin Yinhua’s ability to corrupt and influence prison staff in the early days of his incarceration- and despite these abuses he still received a presidential pardon.
What Malawian prisoner ever enjoyed such privileges?
This took place at the Area 10, Sana Supermarket in the capital Lilongwe in February 2023….
Watch the video of Lin shopping while in prison…..
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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