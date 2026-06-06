Sources: Watched TB Joshua

As we remember the life of Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of SCOAN, one question sits heavy on the heart: was he truly honored the way he should have been? Yes, he was admired around the world. People came from every nation to sit under his teaching and receive prayer. He was a global figure. But even with all that admiration, something was missing. The full honor that belongs to a man of his greatness was not given. Why? Because he was a black man from Africa.

If TB Joshua were a white man with blue eyes and blonde hair, the story would be very different. The same people who held back honor would have rushed to give it. The same voices that tried to paint him evil would have called him a blessing to the world.

Let us be clear. TB Joshua was not a small man. He was loved by millions across the earth. People travelled far distances just to step into SCOAN. The poor called him father. The broken called him restorer. He gave food to the hungry, hope to the hopeless, and healing to the sick. This is a man who was celebrated by common people, the rich, the high and mighty. Yet, even with this love, there was a plan to destroy his name. A plan that had nothing to do with his character and everything to do with his skin.

The BBC Documentary: An Attack Born of Race

The BBC documentary that came after his death was not honest journalism. It was an assignment. It was racially engineered. The makers of that documentary did not come with open hearts. They came with a script already written. They looked for anyone who would speak against him and shut out the millions who would speak for him. They took the words of a few and tried to bury the legacy of a great man of God.

This would not have happened if TB Joshua were a white man. No documentary would have been made to destroy him. The same miracles would have been called a move of God. The same ministry would have been called a global treasure. But because he was an African man who rose too high, they wanted to bring him down.

In Christ, there is only one race with a spiritual inheritance. Jesus came as a Jew, from the tribe of Judah. Every believer is grafted in. So, in the spirit, TB Joshua was a Jew, a son of Abraham by faith. The world saw a black Nigerian, but heaven saw a prophet.

If his skin were white, the world might have rushed to call him another saviour. But the true Saviour has already come, and His name is Jesus. TB Joshua pointed to Him with everything he had. The irony is that the man the world tried to demonize was the closest reflection of Jesus’ compassion and power that our generation has witnessed. He did not need blonde hair to be great. He carried the breath of God, and that was enough.

A Prophet Sent by God

We remember TB Joshua not by the lies spread about him, but by the truth. He was a man sent by God. He taught the Word with simplicity and power. He loved without condition. He lived humbly, though the world was at his feet. He was not perfect, because no man is. But he was genuine. He was real. And the power of God upon his life was real.

If he had white skin and blue eyes, the world would have called him a living saint. They would have placed him high, maybe too high. But God chose him from Africa. God chose him from Nigeria. And God does not make mistakes.

Today, we honour Prophet TB Joshua. Not because the world gave him full honour, but because heaven did. We celebrate a life that showed us Jesus. We remember a man who gave everything for the gospel. Wicked men tried to paint him as evil, but they failed. The lies will fade. The truth will stand. And the legacy of this great African prophet will shine forever.

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