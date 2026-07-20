Ebonyi, revoke the bail of Elom Monday

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges the Ebonyi state government to revoke the bail of Elom Monday. Mr. Monday and other suspects are being prosecuted for witchcraft-related offences in the state. Monday has been using various means to evade justice. Two days ago, he brought some police officers from Enugu and arrested a local chief and advocate, Chijioke Eze. Local sources told AfAW that the arrest took place after a court session in Abakiliki. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest the son of Thomas Eze (unrelated to Chief Eze), who is one of the witnesses in the case against Elom Monday and others. Mr Eze, whose name was not mentioned in the petition, was taken to the state CID in Enugu. Efforts to speak to the PPRO and CP Enugu state have been unsuccessful. AfAW condemns the arrest and urges the police in Enugu to resist being used to victimize innocent people and avoid punishment.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches sent one of its advocates to Enugu to help secure the release of Chief Chijioke Eze.

The advocate arrived in Enugu yesterday and is currently negotiating his release. The police asked for 500 thousand naira before they could release Eze. AfAW has reached out to the officer in charge of administration and filed a complaint. The officer responded, apologizing for this development. In his message to AfAW, he stated, “Sorry, I am so much down in health. I just woke up at 12 midnight after taking medication around 4 pm yesterday, and fell asleep. I hope the suspect was released yesterday. If he was not, I am really very sorry. I will compel the I.P.O. to release him as soon as it is daybreak. I am very sorry, please”. He then messaged again: “Please, Sir, kindly ask the surety to come for the release of the suspect as early as he can”. AfAW commends the CID for a diligent handling of the case.

The advocate will be at the station this morning to ensure Mr Eze’s release and his return to his community in Ebonyi.

In a related development, Elom Monday recently facilitated some revenge attacks against the children of Thomas Eze. He mobilized some thugs who assaulted, slapped, and macheted them. One of Thomas’ sons, Sunday, was seriously injured. AfAW implores the director of public prosecution to get the judge to revoke the bail of Elom Monday and others being tried in Abakiliki. Elom Monday and others implicated in witch-hunting activities must be made to answer for their crimes.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches