Apostle Kawinga’s salvation ministries reaches out Dowa communities with humanitarian aid

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Salvation For All Ministries International, under the leadership of Apostle Clifford Kawinga through Hope Field Initiative on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 conducted a Humanitarian Outreach Programme at Kashangula Ground, Village Head Kashangula, under Senior Chief Inkosi Mponela in Dowa District.

According to the brief made available to The Maravi Post, the intervention aimed at assisting households affected by the devastating hailstorms and heavy rains that struck parts of Dowa and Lilongwe on June 6, this year leaving many families vulnerable and in urgent need of support.

“As part of the ministry’s commitment to demonstrating God’s love through practical acts of compassion, the outreach targets 155 affected households.

“Beneficiary families received essential relief materials to help restore shelter and improve their living conditions following the disaster,” reads part of the brief.

The relief assistance distributed which is worth MK11 million including iron sheets, plastic sheeting (Tarpaulins/Plastic Papers).

According to the brief through this initiative, Salvation For All Ministries International seeks to bring hope, dignity, and practical support to affected families while reaffirming its commitment to serving vulnerable communities through faith based humanitarian interventions.

Apostle Kawinga’s Ministries has reached out many vulnerable communities in time of need across the country.