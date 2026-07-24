Beam Trust partners MOAM in sanitation behaviour change drive

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to push behaviour change amongst minibus operators on hygiene and sanitation in the central region, Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust has partnered with Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM).

This comes as BEAM Trust is set to roll out anationwide campaign promoting hygiene and sanitation in bus depots next month.

Following the partnership, on Thursday, July 24, 2026, BEAM Trust and MOAM held a preparatory meeting for the roll out of the campaign in Lilongwe.

The engagement therefore focused on practical measures to improve sanitation within bus depots while encouraging passengers to adopt responsible waste disposal habits.

Central Region MOAM Vice Chairperson Heirman Msowoya reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to ensuring that bus depots remain clean by strengthening hygiene management and encouraging transport operators to maintain sanitary environments.

“This time we are serious and we will ensure that our drivers, conductors and passengers are championing sanitation and hygiene. It is our responsibility to make our surroundings clean for a beautiful Malawi,” said Msowoya.

BEAM Trust Board Chairperson Dingiswayo Jere lauds the partnership.

“Our organization will spearhead behavioural change campaigns aimed at reducing littering by educating passengers on the importance of protecting public spaces and disposing of waste responsibly.

“The two organisations believe that changing public attitudes today will help create a generation that values cleanliness and takes pride in preserving a beautiful Malawi for years to come,” assures Jere.