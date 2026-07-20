APM’s Govt Answers Kazembe’s Persistent Call for Golomoti–Mangochi Road

By Innocencia Chikuse

The launch of Lot 2 of the K200 billion Golomoti–Mangochi–MonkeyBay Road marks a significant breakthrough for the people of Mangochi and surrounding districts.

For Gerald Kazembe, Member of Parliament for Mangochi-MonkeBay Constituency, the development is more than the commencement of another infrastructure project, it represents the realization of a vision he has consistently championed for the economic transformation of the district.

The Golomoti–Chantulo section, valued at K100 billion, will be financed through a partnership between the Government of Malawi and National Bank and constructed by Mota-Engil. The project will also feature a modern flyover at the Golomoti railway crossing, underscoring the scale and importance of the investment.

Sharing his excitement, Kazembe remarked:

“Time to invest in tourism, agriculture, industry—or even ku kukwatila ku Mangochi—is NOW!”

His message reflects the optimism of a leader who has long argued that improving road infrastructure is key to unlocking Mangochi’s enormous potential.

He has been insisting that better roads will stimulate tourism along Lake Malawi, improve farmers’ access to markets, encourage industrial investment, facilitate trade, and create employment opportunities for local communities.

Kazembe has always maintained that quality infrastructure is essential for accelerating development in Mangochi. The commencement of this road project therefore represents a major step toward addressing one of the district’s long-standing infrastructure priorities.

What makes Kazembe’s leadership particularly noteworthy is his ability to distinguish between politics and development.

Although elected on an MCP ticket that is now in opposition, he has continued to support initiatives that directly benefit the people of Mangochi and Malawi as a whole.

He says “development should never become a casualty of political differences”.

His approach demonstrates mature leadership, one that recognizes that roads, schools, hospitals, and economic opportunities belong to the people, not to political parties.

Beyond celebrating this landmark project, Kazembe remains actively engaged with his constituents, pursuing development initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities across Mangochi-MonkeyBay.

His focus has consistently been on ensuring that the district receives the infrastructure needed to unlock its full potential.

The Golomoti–Mangochi–Monkey Bay Road is expected to transform the region into a vibrant economic corridor, connecting communities, boosting investment, and strengthening tourism and agriculture.