Abida Mia remains supportive pillar for Chikwawa Communities despite electoral setback

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Even after losing her parliamentary seat, Abida Mia has continued to maintain a visible humanitarian presence, particularly in Chikwawa and surrounding districts, through ongoing community support initiatives.

Among her recent activities, during the Eid celebrations she extended support to Muslim communities in both Chikwawa and Blantyre by donating food items to assist families during the festive period.

The gesture was widely viewed as part of her broader commitment to inclusive community outreach, especially toward vulnerable groups during significant religious and social events.

In addition to festive support, she has remained active in charitable work focusing on households affected by poverty, flooding, and other socio-economic challenges.

Her interventions have also included support for women and youth empowerment programmes, alongside regular community visits and donations.

Her continued engagement is marked by a hands-on approach, often involving direct interaction with traditional leaders and residents to better understand local needs and challenges at grassroots level.

This has helped maintain her visibility in communities even outside formal political office.

Chikwawa, a district frequently affected by climate-related hardships such as floods and food insecurity, remains central to her outreach efforts, with residents often viewing her involvement as sustained solidarity in difficult times.

While interpretations of her post-election activities vary, there is broad acknowledgment of her continued humanitarian footprint.

Her ongoing initiatives continue to shape her public image as a leader maintaining service to the people beyond electoral politics.

Abida Mia served as a Parliamentarian for Chikwawa Mkombezi from 2019 to 2025.