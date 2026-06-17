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Malawi’s Scorchers set to make history at first ever WAFCON finals

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by

Lloyd M’bwana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, are on the verge of making history as they prepare for their maiden appearance at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, coming July.

The tournament will mark a significant milestone for women’s football in Malawi, with the Scorchers becoming one of the few national teams to reach Africa’s biggest women’s football stage.

According to fixtures released by the Football Association of Malawi, the Scorchers will begin their historic campaign against defending champions Nigeria on 28 July at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

The match will provide Malawi with an immediate test against one of the continent’s most successful football nations, offering the Scorchers a chance to showcase their growth on the international stage.

After facing Nigeria, Malawi will turn its attention to Egypt in their second Group C fixture scheduled for 1 August at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The Scorchers will then wrap up their group stage journey with a highly anticipated Southern African clash against Zambia on 5 August 2026 at Al Madina Stadium.

Malawi’s qualification for the tournament has already been celebrated as a major achievement for women’s football, reflecting years of development and investment in the women’s game.

The team has been drawn in a competitive Group C alongside Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt, meaning every point could prove crucial in the race for a quarterfinal place.

Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages, setting the stage for a fierce battle among the four nations.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will run from 26 July to 16 August 2026 in Morocco.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

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