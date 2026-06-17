Argentina’s Messi makes World Cup history with hat-trick against Algeria

KANSAS CITY-(MaraviPost)-Lionel Messi became the first player to score a hat-trick at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after inspiring Argentina National Football Team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria National Football Team in a Group J encounter on Wednesday morning.

The Argentine captain produced a memorable performance, scoring all three goals as Argentina opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive win.

Messi gave his side the lead in the first half after finishing off a well worked attacking move, putting Argentina in control of the match.

The South American giants continued to dominate possession after the break and were rewarded when Messi doubled the advantage with a clinical strike.

Algeria attempted to respond and created a few opportunities of their own, but Argentina’s defence remained disciplined and denied them a route back into the game.

As the match entered its final stages, Messi once again found space inside the penalty area and completed his hat trick with a composed finish.

The three goals haul saw Messi become the first player to register a hat-trick at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding another milestone to his remarkable international career.

Argentina’s convincing victory puts them in a position one in Group J as they continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.

For Algeria, the defeat represents a disappointing start to the tournament, although they will have opportunities to recover in their remaining group matches.