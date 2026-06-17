The deadly cost of sex performance pills claims three Malawian men in a fortnight

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Three men have died in two weeks in separate incidents suspected to be linked to sex-enhancing drugs, as police and health officials warn of a dangerous pattern.

The latest is businessman White Sani, 48, from Masula Village, T/A Mlumbe, who died Sunday night at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Blantyre Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Doris Mwitha said Sani had booked a room at Katekete Rest House with his girlfriend, Memory Katunga, 34, of Nantongwe Village, T/A Chikowi, Zomba.

He collapsed after allegedly taking enhancement drugs and was rushed to QECH by rest house staff.

“He was pronounced dead on arrival. A postmortem indicated cardiac arrest, suspected to have been triggered by the drugs,” Mwitha said.

Police and community reports cite two similar fatalities in the past fortnight.

Two weeks ago, Bernardo Khinda Chilichawo, 48, died after allegedly taking enhancement drugs while with a 21-year-old woman.

The case is under police review.

Separately, reports indicate another man died in Mponela, Dowa, under similar circumstances. Dowa Police have not issued a statement, but local sources confirm public concern.

“People must understand the risks of taking unregulated drugs. Seek medical advice before using any enhancement products,” Mwitha said.

Geoff Mtema, clinician at Alinafe Clinic in Machinjiri, said many pills contain stimulants that sharply raise blood pressure and heart rate.

“For men with undiagnosed hypertension, diabetes, or heart conditions, the risk of cardiac arrest is high. Mixing with alcohol worsens the danger,” Mtema warned.

A QECH clinician, speaking anonymously, said the hospital has handled several emergency admissions in recent months linked to enhancement drugs.

The Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority has repeatedly cautioned against buying drugs from unlicensed vendors. Civil society groups want joint PMRA-police raids on informal sales in bars, rest houses, and markets, plus public awareness campaigns.

However, no charges have been filed in the Blantyre case as Katunga has only recorded a statement.

Police appeal for information on illegal drug sales.

The Ministry of Health urges men with sexual health concerns to visit public hospitals or licensed clinics.