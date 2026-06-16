World Cup 2026: France overcome Senegal in a thrilling Match

By Shaffie A Mtambo

EAST RUTHERFORD-(MaraviPost)-France started their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard fought 3-1 victory over Senegal in a Group I encounter played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States on Tuesday.

The first half ended goalless despite both sides creating several scoring opportunities, with Senegal matching the 2018 world champions in an entertaining contest.

After the break, France stepped up their performance and eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through captain Kylian Mbappe, who calmly finished past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The goal boosted France’s confidence as they continued to dominate possession and push Senegal deeper into their own half.

France doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute when substitute Bradley Barcola found the back of the net to make it 2-0, putting Didier Deschamps’ side in full control of the match.

Senegal, however, refused to give up and continued searching for a breakthrough as the match entered added time.

Their persistence paid off in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Ibrahim Mbaye scored for the Lions of Teranga, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and giving the African side renewed hope.

The goal set up a dramatic finish, with Senegal pushing forward in search of an equaliser during the closing moments.

But France responded immediately and just a minute later Mbappe struck again in the sixth minute of added time to restore his side’s two-goal advantage and seal the victory.

The result gives France a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, while Senegal will look to bounce back in their next Group I fixture after producing a spirited performance against one of the tournament favourites.