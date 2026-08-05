South African lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Jailed for Life for killing girlfriend, mourning her online

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-South African lawyer who mourned his girlfriend on social media sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her and burning her body inside car

A South African attorney has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend and burning her in her car in Johannesburg.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Mpisi was convicted of the murder of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, as well as malicious injury to property and defeating the administration of justice.

Mpisi has been in custody since his arrest on July 28, 2023, after abandoning his bail application.

Mahlako Malebo Rabalao’s charred remains were found in her Mercedes-Benz on March 9, 2023, near her home in Midrand.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole�said that during the trial, Senior State Advocate Michelle Bayat argued that although medical experts were unable to determine the exact cause of death because of the extensive burning of the body, the evidence established beyond reasonable doubt that Rabalao had died before the fire was started.

The court accepted the State’s case, which relied on circumstantial evidence, including cellphone records, forensic evidence, expert testimony and Mpisi’s conduct before and after the incident.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Mpisi m8rdered Rabalao before setting her body and vehicle alight in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the crime.

Evidence before the court also revealed that the pair had been involved in an intimate relationship.

Rabalao had reportedly told relatives and friends that she intended ending the relationship and moving out of the home she shared with Mpisi before she was k!lled.

Rabalao, an IT specialist, was about to turn 27 when she was k!lled.

She was k!lled while planning to move out of an apartment she shared with Mpisi.

Mpisi, who was 30 at the time, was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after four months of investigation.

Before his arrest, Mpisi went on social media to express his shock and pain at the d8ath of the mother of his three-year-old son.