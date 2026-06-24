Wednesday, 24 Jun 2026

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Policing Allegations of Penis Theft in Rivers State

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Leo Igwe
Men Penis

By Leo Igwe

A recent case in a community in Rivers state has revealed worrisome gaps and disconnects in policing and management of allegations of penis theft in Nigeria. A video that circulated on social media two days ago showed a young man being beaten and manhandled by officers of the Rivers State Vigilante Group, OSPAC. The Facebook post by Oriental Times states: “Rivers State Vigilante Group, OSPAC, apprehends man in Igwuruta for allegedly stealing another man’s penis, a few minutes after begging him for money”. The video shows a man being beaten and interrogated by a suspected officer of OSPAC. One officer asked his name, and he said, “Daso”. He asked him, “Are you from where?” He said, “From Okirika”. The officer then said, ” So you came from Okrika to make a person to lose his penis?

The accused denied the allegation. A local advocate told AfAW that the incident started when the accuser held the accused at the Igwuruta roundabout in Ikwerre. The mob gathered and started beating the accused. But some OSPAC officers intervened. They took the accused by the side, tied the hands with a rope as they interrogated him. They were beating, kicking, slapping and coercing him to admit to magically stealing the penis. Daso had injuries no his head. The OSPAC officers tore his clothes. 

The accuser told officers that Daso had touched him, and his penis disappeared. The officers checked, but the penis was intact. The accuser claimed that the penis shrank and was not operative. That Daso had made him sexually impotent.

The officers took the accuser and the accused to a nearby police station. But the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) was not on seat. Daso was detained, but the accuser was allowed to go. The DPO interviewed both parties the follow day. He told them that the police did not handle mystical or magical matters. However, the DPO told the parties that if they did not resolve the matter, he would charge the case in court today so that the court decides. Daso remained in police custody. 

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches condemns the allegation of penis theft against Daso and the mismanagement by officers of OSPAC and the police. He who alleges proves. The burden of proof of penis theft is with the accuser, not the accused. Those who make allegations of magical penis theft violate the law. They raise false alarms and incite violence and abuse of suspects. Those who alleged magical penis theft should be tried, prosecuted, and jailed. It is wrong for the officers of OSPAC to have beaten and abused Daso. It is wrong for the police to have detained the accused because he committed no crime. Nobody can magically thieve or disappear the penis.

AfAW calls for the arrest and prosecution of Daso’s accuser. AfAW urges the authorities to arrest and prosecute OSPAC officers and others who assaulted, tortured, and brutalized Mr Daso. All erring police and vigilante officers should be queried and punished for their unprofessional conduct, and for abusing a person that they were constitutionally mandated to protect and defend. Accusations of penis theft have no basis in law, reason, science, or reality. AfAW urges the Nigerian public to abandon superstition and embrace science and critical thinking.  AfAW has offered to test the man who claimed that his penis was magically stolen. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is sending a legal counsel to the Divisional Police Office to facilitate the release of the victim. 

Help is on the way.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches

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Leo Igwe

Leo Igwe (born July 26, 1970) is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations. He holds a Ph.D from the Bayreuth International School of African Studies at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, having earned a graduate degree in Philosophy from the University of Calabar in Nigeria. Igwe’s human rights advocacy has brought him into conflict with high-profile witchcraft believers, such as Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, because of his criticism of what he describes as their role in the violence and child abandonment that sometimes result from accusations of witchcraft. His human rights fieldwork has led to his arrest on several occasions in Nigeria. Igwe has held leadership roles in the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Atheist Alliance International, and the Center For Inquiry—Nigeria. In 2012, Igwe was appointed as a Research Fellow of the James Randi Educational Foundation, where he continues working toward the goal of responding to what he sees as the deleterious effects of superstition, advancing skepticism throughout Africa and around the world. In 2014, Igwe was chosen as a laureate of the International Academy of Humanism and in 2017 received the Distinguished Services to Humanism Award from the International Humanist and Ethical Union. Igwe was raised in southeastern Nigeria, and describes his household as being strictly Catholic in the midst of a “highly superstitious community,” according to an interview in the Gold Coast Bulletin.[1] At age twelve, Igwe entered the seminary, beginning to study for the Catholic priesthood, but later was confused by conflicting beliefs between Christian theology and the beliefs in witches and wizards that are “entrenched in Nigerian society.”[1] After a period of research and internal conflict due to doubts about the “odd blend of tribalism and fundamentalist Christianity he believes is stunting African development,” a 24-year-old Igwe resigned from the seminary and relocated to Ibadan, Nigeria

Allegations of Penis Theft Rivers state

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