Mzimba South legislator Chambulanyina Jere arrested over quarry theft allegations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police have arrested Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba South, over allegations of quarry theft.

The arrest happened this morning at Malawi Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe.

Confirming the development, National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo said the lawmaker was summoned and detained in connection with the case.

He has since been transferred to Lumbadzi Police Station as investigations continue.

Jere’s lawyer, George Jivason Kadzipatike, confirmed the arrest but said his client rejects the charges.

According to Kadzipatike, the MP was called to police headquarters earlier today before being moved to Lumbadzi for further processing.

Jere himself linked the police action to a quarry transaction he made in 2021.

He told reporters yesterday that he bought the quarry materials from a Chinese firm contracted to construct the Jenda-Edingeni road.

The arrest follows media reports from yesterday that police intended to summon the MP over the quarry issue.

Details of the value of materials allegedly taken and the specific charges are yet to be disclosed by authorities.

Chambulanyina Jere remains in custody at Lumbadzi as police complete their investigations. He is expected to appear in court once the docket is finalized.

Police have not indicated when the MP will be formally charged.