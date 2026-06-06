From hidden pubs to football cathedrals: The UK’s most unusual spots to watch the 2026 World Cup

By Burnett Munthali

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to ignite global attention, but across the UK, fans are finding that the best places to watch the tournament aren’t always the obvious sports bars.

A new BBC roundup highlights a mix of quirky, historic and community-driven venues that are preparing to turn matches into full-blown cultural events.

In London, The Alma in Wandsworth is kicking things off with a football launch party, live music and even a Gareth Southgate lookalike contest, where waistcoats are strongly encouraged.

Over in Brixton, the Hope & Anchor is transforming into a proper South West London fanzone with more than 20 indoor and outdoor screens, plus garden huts that can be booked in advance.

Soho’s House Party is partnering with Freely to screen every England fixture from 17 June, alongside key knockout matches including the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Castle pubs across the capital, from Soho to Clapham, are going all-in with big screens, beer gardens and buzzing main bars for both England and international fixtures.

For those looking for a late-night option, the Dog & Fox in Wimbledon offers live sport in the garden with spritzes and sharing plates, and even boutique rooms upstairs for fans who want to stay after the final whistle.

Further afield, Manchester’s Society is turning Barbirolli Square into a street food and craft beer hub, screening England matches and the biggest knockout games on a huge outdoor screen.

The venue boasts more than 40 beer taps, global street food and a city-centre atmosphere built for big-match energy, plus a £1,000 sweepstake for lucky fans.

In Greenwich, TOCA Social at The O2 is blending gameplay with viewing, offering World Cup packages that include TOCA football games, food and drink before kick-off.

Standing tickets start at just £5 and include a drink, while table tickets guarantee seating and a drink for every guest.

For something truly unusual, Amazing Grace in London Bridge is screening all England games inside a former church building, where the acoustics are primed for crowd roars and multiple TV screens line the mezzanine.

The venue also offers a pan-Asian menu, cocktails and beers, making it a blend of worship, sport and supper.

What ties these locations together is a shift away from passive viewing toward immersive, locally flavored experiences that reflect the communities around them.

From Gareth Southgate impersonators in Wandsworth to rooftop street food in Manchester, the 2026 World Cup is giving UK venues a chance to reinvent the way fans celebrate the beautiful game.