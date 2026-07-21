A professor’s bold vision to include AI and emerging technologies to MUST curriculum

Written by Bright Malenga.

A few years ago, at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), a bold vision began to take shape. It was a vision to ensure that Malawi would not simply witness the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies but would also play an active role in shaping them.

That vision led to the establishment of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and STEAM (CAIST), the first centre of its kind in Malawi dedicated to advancing Artificial Intelligence alongside Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

One of the key figures behind this ambitious initiative is Dr. Zipangani Vokhiwa, a Malawian-born ecologist and Fulbright U.S. Scholar. A Professor of Science at Mercer University in the United States, Dr. Vokhiwa’s research focuses on sustainable watershed management, ecological monitoring, the ecosystem approach, and STEAM education.

During his time at MUST, he collaborated with fellow researchers and partners from both Malawi and the United States to help turn the vision of CAIST into reality.

In one of his interviews with MUST Communications Office, Professor Vokhiwa said he helped establish CAIST to promote research, innovation, and skills development. He said the centre aims to help Malawi address real-world challenges through. technology while supporting the countries. Environmental challenges.

For Professor Vokhiwa and his collaborators, CAIST is more than just a research centre. It is a platform where researchers, educators, innovators, and policymakers can work together to harness Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies for Malawi’s development while strengthening the country’s participation in regional and continental conversations on Al and STEAM