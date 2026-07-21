FDH Bank pumps MK100 million into MUST Endowment fund initiative

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank plc has contributed MK100 million towards the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Endowment Fund initiative, reaffirming its commitment to supporting financially challenged students at the university.

This is the second contribution the Bank has made towards the initiative following the 2023 donation of MK106 million.

Speaking in Blantyre on Monday, FDH Financial Holdings Head of Marketing and Communication, Ronald Chimchere, said the bank is committed to investing in the future of young Malawians, especially students from underprivileged backgrounds.

“We have seen the impact this fund is making, and that is why we remain committed to supporting students. We believe education is key to national development, and we want to help students access the resources they need to complete their studies,” said Chimchere.

He added that the bank plans to continue investing in the university and supporting more students through the endowment fund and other initiatives.

Outgoing MUST Vice-Chancellor, Professor Address Malata, thanked FDH Bank for its continued partnership, saying the endowment fund has helped reduce the number of students dropping out because of financial difficulties.

“The support from FDH Bank has enabled us to assist many needy students. Through the early invested money, we are also preparing to award scholarships to six students in November this year, which we are taking pride in and continuing to thank the bank for its continued support,” said Malata.

The MUST Endowment Fund was established in 2016 and to date, the initiative has raised close to MK12 billion.