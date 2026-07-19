Kudos Mutharika on Malawi’s inflation management

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s fight against inflation is beginning to show encouraging results, offering hope that the country’s long battle with rising prices may finally be turning a corner.

The latest figures from the National Statistical Office (NSO), together with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM)’s projections, suggest that the economic recovery agenda being pursued since President Arthur Peter Mutharika returned to office in September 2025 is beginning to produce measurable outcomes.

While significant challenges remain, the downward trend in inflation deserves recognition as one of the administration’s notable economic achievements.

According to the NSO’s June 2026 Consumer Price Index report, annual headline inflation fell to 21.1 percent from 23.4 percent in May, marking the lowest inflation rate recorded in about four years.

The decline was largely driven by easing food prices following improved agricultural harvests, while non-food prices also moderated.

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has attributed the improvement to supportive monetary policies, efforts to stabilise the economy, slowing increases in the cost of living and improved supply chains that have reduced market bottlenecks.

The RBM has also projected a continued decline in inflation, estimating that it will average 24.8 percent in 2026, compared to 28.4 percent in 2025.

These projections reinforce growing confidence that inflationary pressures are gradually easing as fiscal and monetary policies begin to work together.

The falling inflation rate is significant because inflation had become one of the biggest economic burdens facing Malawians over the past several years.

High prices steadily eroded household incomes, reduced purchasing power and made essential commodities increasingly unaffordable.

Businesses equally struggled with rising production costs, volatile exchange rates and uncertainty that discouraged investment.

The latest decline therefore represents more than a statistical improvement.

It signals that the economy is gradually moving towards stability.

Lower inflation means the pace at which prices increase is slowing, giving consumers and businesses an opportunity to plan with greater certainty.

Economic observers have previously argued that restoring macroeconomic stability requires consistency in policy implementation rather than quick fixes.

Since taking office, the Mutharika administration has emphasised fiscal discipline, economic recovery measures and close coordination with the RBM. These efforts appear to be contributing to the current trend.

The RBM has also maintained a cautious monetary policy stance after reducing the policy rate from 26 percent to 24 percent earlier this year.

Rather than pursuing aggressive interest rate cuts, the central bank has maintained a data-driven approach aimed at ensuring inflation continues on a sustainable downward path while guarding against external shocks such as rising global oil prices.

The progress contrasts sharply with the economic environment that prevailed during much of former President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

Historical reports researched by this publication consistently show persistent inflationary pressures during Chakwera era driven by foreign exchange shortages, rising fuel prices, soaring food costs, repeated currency adjustments and supply chain disruptions.

Inflation remained elevated for prolonged periods, placing severe pressure on household incomes and forcing many businesses to scale down operations as the cost of living continued to rise.

Throughout that period, consumers faced frequent increases in the prices of maize flour, cooking oil, transport, electricity and other basic necessities.

Businesses repeatedly cited unstable macroeconomic conditions as one of the greatest obstacles to growth.

Although several policy interventions were introduced, inflation remained stubbornly high and continued to undermine economic confidence.

The current downward trend does not mean Malawi’s economic challenges have been completely resolved.

Many families continue to struggle with high prices accumulated over previous years, while non-food inflation remains relatively elevated.

Rural communities also continue to face cost pressures arising from transport and other non-food expenses.

Furthermore, external factors such as international oil prices, exchange rate movements and global economic developments could still affect domestic inflation.

Nevertheless, economic recovery is often measured by direction rather than perfection.

Consecutive reductions in inflation over recent months indicate that the country is moving in the right direction.

Maintaining this momentum will require continued fiscal discipline, prudent monetary policy, stable agricultural production and sustained efforts to improve productivity across key sectors of the economy.

For now,Mutharika’s administration deserves credit for steering Malawi towards a period of declining inflation.

The latest NSO figures, supported by the RBM’s outlook and government policy interventions, clearly show that efforts to restore macroeconomic stability are beginning to bear fruit.

If the current trajectory is maintained, Malawi could gradually rebuild investor confidence, strengthen household purchasing power and lay a firmer foundation for long-term economic growth.