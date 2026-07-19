Wanderers return to the summit with victory over Civil Service United

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers reclaimed top spot in the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership after defeating Civil Service United 2-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon.

The victory lifted the Nomads to 21 points from 10 matches, two points clear of second placed Blue Eagles, who have a chance to close the gap when they face Kamuzu Barracks at the same venue on Sunday.

After a tightly contested first half ended goalless, Wanderers found another gear after the break and eventually broke the deadlock through Adam Wallace, who calmly finished to put the visitors ahead.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Civil Service United defender Gracious Kapachika inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, sealing an important away victory for the Blantyre giants.

The result extends Wanderers’ impressive league campaign and underlines their determination to remain among the early title contenders as the first round of the season gathers momentum.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted his side struggled to settle in the opening half but praised his players for their improved display after the interval.

“We did not play our usual game in the first half. We changed our approach after the break and the players responded well.

“The opening period was difficult because we have previously conceded goals in similar situations, but today we stayed focused and managed the game well,” said Mpinganjira.

Civil Service United assistant coach Emmanuel Zoya blamed his team’s defeat on missed scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half when they created several promising chances but failed to convert them.

“We had opportunities to take the lead before halftime, but we failed to use them. Against a team like Wanderers, if you don’t take your chances, you get punished,” said Zoya.

The defeat leaves Civil Service United in 11th place after 10 matches with 11 points.