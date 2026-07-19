Hard Truth: Anabel Mtalimanja’s MEC has exposed it’s own lie on independence

The hard truth is that the Malawi Electoral Commission under Justice Annabel Mtalimanja has just torn apart its own argument on independence, and in doing so has dragged the credibility of the Commission into the mud.

On 15th July 2026 MEC issued a public statement admitting that its Njewa warehouse in Lilongwe has been sealed by a Court Order over unpaid rent.

The reason MEC gave is not lack of funds alone, but something far more damaging: MEC says it deliberately waited for “Government approval” before signing a new lease because of February 2026 Government expenditure control measures. It is still waiting for that response. Let that sink in.

The same Commission that stormed the High Court screaming that a presidential directive to relocate to Blantyre was “interference” and “unconstitutional” is now on its knees begging Government to approve rent for a warehouse it chose to stay in.

Remember what happened. On 10th October 2025, President Arthur Peter Mutharika issued Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 directing MEC, MACRA and other institutions to relocate to Blantyre within three months.

Government said the move was about equitable regional development and about creating a conducive operational space for MEC. MEC refused.

Through Chairperson Mtalimanja, MEC rushed to court arguing that Section 76(4) of the Constitution makes it independent of any external authority, and that no president can dictate where it sits. MEC said relocation would compromise its autonomy.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party, jumped in publicly siding with MEC in that court battle. The message then was clear: Government keep off, we are independent.

Government respected that position and let MEC proceed. The Blantyre facility remained available. But MEC chose to stay in Lilongwe and opted to renew the lease for Njewa warehouse.

The lease expired on 31st March 2026. Well before that, MEC says it started negotiations. But because of expenditure controls, MEC says it could not sign without seeking Government approval.

Months have passed. No approval. Rent piled up. Now the landlord got a court order and sealed the warehouse.

Election materials, assets, and the daily operations of a constitutional body are now locked because MEC wanted to prove a point.

So MEC you are independent and why do you want Government yet you are independent? Government found a place for you in Blantyre but you refused citing interference and today you come back to Government why yet you claim you are independent? In what way are you independent? Yes, we understand that independence in the constitutional sense means MEC must conduct voter registration, demarcation, counting and announcement of results without direction from the President or any party. That part is not in dispute. But independence does not mean you operate in a vacuum.

It does not mean you reject government support when it is offered in good faith to create a conducive environment, and then turn around to demand that same government’s approval when your own choices backfire.

This is where the contradiction becomes madness. When Government offered space and logistical support in Blantyre, MEC called it interference.

When the rent bill for staying in Lilongwe came due, MEC called it a financial matter requiring Government approval. You cannot eat your cake and have it.

Either you are fully autonomous and you find your own resources and premises without running to Treasury, or you accept that as a publicly funded body you remain accountable to the financial controls of the State.

You do not get to pick independence only when it helps you win an argument in court.

The politics around this makes it worse. Justice Mtalimanja comes from a family whose roots are deep in MCP.

When MEC went to court over relocation, MCP publicly aligned with MEC. That association, whether fair or not, planted a seed in the public mind that MEC was no longer referee but player. Now with this warehouse fiasco, that seed has sprouted.

People are asking: was the fight against relocation really about law, or was it about keeping MEC close to the center of power in Lilongwe? Was it about independence, or about proximity to those who support you?

MEC has never in its history had its offices sealed for rent. Not under Jane Ansah, not under Maxon Mbendera. This is a first, and it happened under Mtalimanja’s watch.

It happened because the leadership wanted to show that it knows the law better than everyone else. It wanted to teach Government a lesson on separation of powers. The lesson has backfired.

The Commission looks incompetent administratively and dishonest politically. Andrew Mpesi, the CEO, resigned months ago amid the relocation dispute.

If accountability means anything, then the Chairperson must also ask herself the same question: can I continue to lead an institution that I have exposed to this level of public ridicule?

Let us be direct. If Government tomorrow writes back and says “we have no money for Njewa, but the Blantyre facility we offered you is still available, go and operate freely there,” would that be interference or would that be help? Under Mtalimanja’s logic, it would be interference again.

But under any reasonable logic, it would be Government trying to rescue a constitutional body from its own poor planning. That is the trap MEC has created for itself.

Independence is not a shield you raise only when you are being told where to sit. It is a responsibility. It means planning ahead, paying your bills, and ensuring that the public assets you hold in trust are protected. Sealing of a warehouse housing sensitive election materials is not just an embarrassment.

It is a threat to institutional integrity. What if there were court-ordered materials in there? What if there were logbooks needed for petitions?

The hard truth is this: Annabel Mtalimanja has been tested, exposed and found wanting.

She led MEC into a legal and administrative battle it could not win, and in the process she has associated the Commission with partisan politics and with financial mismanagement.

A leader who presides over the first ever sealing of MEC property because she refused help and then failed to secure approval for her own alternative must take responsibility.

MEC cannot preach independence in the morning and beg for Government approval in the evening.

Malawians deserve a Commission that is consistent, that is prepared, and that is above reproach. Right now we do not have that.

For the sake of the 2025 election records, for the sake of public trust, and for the sake of the Commission itself, Annabel Mtalimanja should do what Andrew Mpesi did. She should resign.

The Commission needs a fresh start, not a failed team trying to explain contradictions it created.

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Email: jonesgadama@gmail.com