Dictionary of Bible, Church and Faith – Mtanthauziramau Wa Za Baibulo, Mpingo ndi Chikhulupiriro

The English–Chichewa Dictionary of Bible, Church and Faith by Dr Steven Paas is back with its second print after the first print was warmly received and quickly sold out.

This new print features an improved layout, better readability, and additional content, making it an even more valuable resource for students, pastors, teachers, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Biblical and Christian terms.

Containing explanations of over 1,800 Bible, church, and faith-related terms, this dictionary is a practical guide for personal study, ministry, schools, and colleges.

Recommended by Dr Harvey Kwiyani, who is a Malawian Missionary, and a leading Missiologist, located in England:

“This English-Chichewa Dictionary of Bible, Church and Faith is a valuable and timely resource for all who seek to deepen their understanding of the Christian faith in the Chichewa language. It bridges the gap between language and theology, helping believers, students, and church leaders engage Scripture and Christian teaching with clarity and accuracy. The dictionary’s careful selection of biblical and theological terms reflects both scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity”.

To everyone who received a misprinted copy of the first print, simply return it to Assemblies of God Press, and it will be replaced free of charge.

Get your copy today and enrich your understanding of God’s Word. Please, order here: order@agpressmw.com