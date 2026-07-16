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When journalist becomes the story- Noel Mkumbwi’s journey to August House

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Maravi Post Reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former journalist Noel Mkumbwi has emerged as a new political voice after winning the Kasungu Municipality parliamentary seat, bringing his newsroom experience in storytelling, public engagement and accountability into Parliament.

Before joining politics, Mkumbwi worked with Zodiak Broadcasting Station, where he reported on issues affecting ordinary Malawians.

His interaction with communities helped him understand people’s challenges and aspirations, which later shaped his political journey.

His entry into politics challenged established figures in Kasungu, including veteran politician Ken Kandodo and senior journalist Wisdom Chimgwede.

His victory reflected voters’ desire for fresh leadership and representatives who understand community concerns.

Beyond his parliamentary duties, Mkumbwi has continued engaging with residents through community initiatives, including cleaning exercises and solidarity matches aimed at promoting unity, environmental responsibility and social interaction.

Inside the August House, the former reporter has used his journalism skills to contribute to debates, raise community concerns and push for development issues.

Among the matters he has highlighted is the need to improve infrastructure at Kasungu Secondary School.

Mkumbwi is part of a growing number of journalists who have transitioned into politics, following the footsteps of media professionals such as Joshua Malango, Thoko Tembo, who is now Minister of Mining, and Antony Masamba, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health.

His journey demonstrates how journalism skills in communication, public engagement and accountability can become a foundation for effective political leadership.

From asking leaders questions behind the microphone to making decisions in Parliament, Mkumbwi has become the story he once reported.

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Maravi Post Reporter

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