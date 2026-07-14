“I will go after you those smuggling Malawi’s minerals for personal gains”-Mutharika’s sends stir warning to cartels in mining

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 sent a stir warning to cartels in mining sector that his leadership will smoke them out.

Mutharika disclosed that he is aware of cartels in the mining sector that milk the country’s resources for personal benefits than common good.

The Malawi leader was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe during the swearing-in ceremony of Thoko Tembo as Mining Minister.

Tembo was appointed to the portfolio after the President split the Ministry of Energy and Mining into two standalone entities.

Mutharika therefore challenged Tembo, to step up negotiations when sealing mining deals, calling it the only way the mining sector will reach its full potential and drive the country’s economic growth.

Tembo taking outh

President Mutharika emphasized that Malawi must invest heavily in skills development and capacity building, noting that the nation’s historical inability to negotiate high-stakes agreements has previously resulted in one-sided deals with little to no benefit for Malawians.

“I will ensure that your ministry is supported by experts who can assist in negotiating mineral agreements that are in the best interests of the Malawian people,” assures Mutharika.

While acknowledging that investors need to make returns, the Malawi leader reminded the new Minister that national interests must come first.

He noted that while investors are businesspeople rather than charitable organizations, Malawi must still benefit from its resources.

Mutharika also issued a scathing warning to individuals and cartels involved in the illegal smuggling of Malawi’s mineral wealth, labeling them as traitors willing to sell the country for a few pieces of silver and vowed to go after them.

“This must stop otherwise, I will go after you to end this madness,” warned the Malawi leader.

In response, Tembo committed to following the President’s direction and accepted the challenge of leading the negotiations to ensure Malawi moves forward.