Ian Khama alleges Zimbabwe plotting to assassinate him: Mnangagwa denies claims

GABORONE-(MaraviPost)-Former Botswana President Seretse Ian Khama has publicly accused the Zimbabwean government of plotting to assassinate him.

The explosive allegation was made in an interview with the Masvingo Mirror and has since drawn a sharp denial from Harare.

Khama said he had received warnings from two independent sources about a plot linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

He claimed the warnings were supported by intelligence of a secret visit to Botswana by a senior official from Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation.

According to Khama, the CIO official met with counterparts in Botswana in meetings he believes were intended to orchestrate his killing.

“I was contacted by two sources with information that there is a plot by the Government of Mnangagwa to k!ll me,” Khama said.

“These sources have been trying to get in touch with me for some time and it is not by coincidence that a top CIO was in Botswana this week where he met his counterparts.”

The former president said he was going public to ensure accountability if anything happened to him.

“I am making this information public so that people know where to look if anything happens to me,” he added.

Khama linked the alleged plot to his vocal criticism of Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Amendment Number 3.

He described the amendment, signed into law around 7 July 2026, as a self-serving move to extend Mnangagwa’s grip on power.

“Mnangagwa must be warned that he is not a young man, he is over 84 years,” Khama said.

“Constitutional Amendment Number 3 is self-seeking. That Constitution was amended for one man. It is not in the interest of the people of Zimbabwe.”

The amendment extends the terms of the President, Parliament and local authorities from five to seven years.

Critics argue the change could allow Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 or beyond.

Khama also drew parallels between Zimbabwe and other African states where leaders alter constitutions to prolong their rule.

The Zimbabwean government responded swiftly and categorically to the allegations.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana dismissed Khama’s claims as “entirely false, baseless and unsupported by any credible evidence.”

“The Government of Zimbabwe categorically rejects these allegations,” Mangwana said.

He said Harare had no interest in targeting the former Botswana leader and rejected suggestions of covert operations in Botswana.

Mangwana urged Khama to submit any evidence to law enforcement instead of airing the claims in the media.

“Serious allegations of this nature cannot become fact simply because they are repeated publicly,” he stated.

“If Mr Khama possesses credible evidence, the appropriate course is to submit it to the relevant law enforcement and security authorities rather than litigating the matter through the media.”

Mangwana added that Zimbabwe’s constitutional processes are internal matters and do not require comment from retired foreign leaders.

“Zimbabwe is a sovereign state with constitutional institutions that do not require responding to political commentary by a retired foreign leader,” he said.

“His opinions on Zimbabwe’s internal affairs, whether favourable or otherwise, are of no consequence to the Government of Zimbabwe.”

He said the government considered the matter closed and would focus on governance and regional cooperation.

Khama’s accusations are not his first confrontation with a Zimbabwean government.

In 2008, during his presidency, he offered refuge to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai amid threats during disputed elections against Robert Mugabe.

That decision underscored Khama’s long-standing advocacy for democracy in Southern Africa.

His recent criticism also reflects broader concerns he has raised about election rigging and the harassment of opposition figures in the region.

The latest claims come against the backdrop of Khama’s own turbulent political history in Botswana.

After leaving office, he fell out with his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, over policy and leadership differences.

Khama spent three years in self-imposed exile, mainly in South Africa, between 2019 and 2024.

During that period he alleged that Botswana’s intelligence services were also plotting against his life.

He returned to Botswana in September 2024 to face charges including illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

That experience, he suggested, informs his current suspicions about intelligence operations targeting him.

Regional intelligence activity has also come under scrutiny in recent months.

Reports indicate frequent visits by Zimbabwean CIO officers to Botswana since late 2023.

Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security officers have also been noted traveling to Zimbabwe.

Botswana’s DIS has itself faced accusations of being used for political coercion, raising questions about oversight of spy agencies in the region.

Despite the seriousness of Khama’s claims, no independent evidence has been made public to support an assassination plot.

Both governments have issued strong statements, but the allegations remain unverified.

The exchange has nonetheless cast a shadow over diplomatic relations in Southern Africa.

It also highlights ongoing tensions over governance, constitutional change, and political competition in the region.

As of now, authorities in both countries have not announced any formal investigation into Khama’s allegations.