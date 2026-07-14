How did Spain outclass France to reach World Cup 2026 finals

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Spain’s 2-0 win over France at AT&T Stadium was not just a result, it was a tactical statement that confirmed La Roja as the team to beat in World Cup 2026.

From the first minute, Luis de la Fuente’s side imposed a clear game plan built around control, patience, and punishing transitions.

France arrived in Arlington with a reputation as one of the tournament’s most explosive attacking units, but they were suffocated by Spain’s compact defensive block.

The structure denied Les Bleus space between the lines and forced them into wide areas where crosses rarely found a target.

Spain’s dominance began to tell in the 22nd minute when they earned a penalty after sustained pressure.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted with composure, and the goal reflected Spain’s tournament theme: clinical efficiency in decisive moments.

Oyarzabal has now stepped up repeatedly as Spain’s go-to finisher, offering calmness that complements the team’s youthful energy.

By halftime, the numbers told the story: six shots for Spain to two for France, and 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The midfield battle was where the game was truly won, and Rodri was the reason.

The Manchester City pivot dictated tempo, recycled possession, and snuffed out French counters before they could start.

Next to him, Spain’s young core kept the ball moving with purpose rather than sterile possession.

On the right, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal continued to be Spain’s creative spark, stretching France’s backline with direct dribbles and smart combinations.

Yamal’s presence gave Spain verticality that made their possession dangerous, not just decorative.

France tried to adjust after the break, pushing higher and looking for quick combinations through midfield.

But they ran into a Spanish defense led by Unai Simon that was organized, communicative, and rarely pulled out of shape.

The second goal in the 58th minute from Pedro Porro effectively ended the contest.

It came after waves of Spanish pressure and highlighted how De la Fuente’s team has added attacking thrust to traditional tiki-taka principles.

Porro’s strike made it 2-0 and forced France to chase a game that was slipping away.

Statistically, Spain’s control was overwhelming: 276 completed passes to 231, and 31 duels won to France’s 21.

France managed zero shots on target all night, a damning statistic for a team boasting some of world football’s best attackers.

Frustration boiled over early with Adrien Rabiot booked in the 9th minute, while Spain’s Marc Cucurella also saw yellow in the 31st but it did not alter Spain’s rhythm.

This was a team playing with the confidence of reigning European champions.

Defensively, Spain have been exceptional all tournament, conceding just one goal before this semifinal.

That record is a product of De la Fuente’s blend: traditional Spanish possession married to modern pressing and tactical flexibility.

The result is a side that can control games, but also hurt opponents quickly when space appears.

The blend of experience and youth is now Spain’s biggest strength.

Rodri and Oyarzabal provide leadership and tournament know-how, while Yamal and others represent the fearless next generation.

For France, this loss ends the dream of a third straight World Cup final.

Didier Deschamps will have to answer hard questions about creativity in midfield and a lack of penetration in the final third.

On a hot night in Arlington, France were outfought, outthought, and outplayed.

Spain now head to the final with momentum, clarity of identity, and the belief that they can win a second World Cup.

Whoever meets them will face a team that has found the balance between beauty and effectiveness.

On this performance at AT&T Stadium, La Roja look ready to make history.