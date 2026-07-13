2026 FIFA World Cup semi final set for the four giants: France vs Spain, Argentina vs England

MIAMI-(MaraviPost)-England and Argentina have secured the final two places in the semi finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning their respective quarter final matches on Saturday.

England defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to keep alive their hopes of winning a first World Cup title since 1966.

Norway took the lead in the 36th minute through Antonio Nusa, but Jude Bellingham equalised in first half stoppage time to send the match into extra time.

Bellingham completed his brace in the 93rd minute, scoring the winner to send the Three Lions into the last four for the second time in the last three World Cups.

Later in Kansas City, defending champions Argentina booked their semi final place with a hard fought 3-1 extra time victory over Switzerland.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina an early lead from a Lionel Messi corner before Dan Ndoye levelled for Switzerland in the second half.

Switzerland’s task became more difficult after Breel Embolo was sent off in the 72nd minute following a VAR review.

Despite their numerical advantage, Argentina had to wait until extra time before Julian Alvarez scored a stunning long range effort in the 112th minute.

Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory with a stoppage time goal in extra time, ending Switzerland’s impressive World Cup campaign.

The result keeps Argentina’s dream of successfully defending the World Cup title alive, a feat not achieved since Brazil retained the trophy in 1962.

The semi finals will now feature four of world football’s biggest nations, with France facing Spain in one tie on Tuesday and England meeting Argentina in the other.

England and Argentina are scheduled to clash on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the losers contesting the third place playoff.