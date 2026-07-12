Argentina to face England in 2026 World Cup Semifinals

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Argentina booked their place in the World Cup semifinals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland.

The defending champions looked set for a frustrating night in regulation before finding their cutting edge when it mattered most.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina the perfect start, striking in the 10th minute to put the Albiceleste ahead early.

Switzerland responded with resilience and found an equalizer through Ndoye in the 67th minute, silencing the Argentine support.

The match remained locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, forcing extra time and raising the stakes for both sides.

With fatigue setting in, Julian Alvarez produced the moment of brilliance that changed the game, firing home in the 112th minute to restore Argentina’s lead.

The goal unleashed wild celebrations from players and fans, who had waited anxiously for a breakthrough.

Lautaro Martinez then sealed the result in the first minute of added time at the end of extra time, making it 3-1 and ending any hopes of a Swiss comeback.

The image of Alvarez, arms wide and smiling, being mobbed by teammates captured the emotion of a team refusing to let their title defense slip away.

Argentina’s ability to find goals late showed both the depth and the mentality of a side determined to go all the way again.

The victory sends the defending champions into the final four, where they will now chase another shot at World Cup glory.

Therefore, Argentina will meet England in 2026 World Cup Semifinals.