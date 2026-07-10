How 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé donated his entire 2018 World Cup bonus to sick children

PARIS-(MaraviPost)-In 2018, Kylian Mbappé was only 19 years old when he helped France win the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He scored a goal in the final as France defeated Croatia 4–2.

It was one of the biggest moments of his young career.

After the tournament, Mbappé received about €500,000 in World Cup bonuses from the French Football Federation.

Many people would have kept the money, but Mbappé made a different choice.

He donated every euro to Premiers de Cordée, a charity in Paris that uses sports to bring joy and hope to children in hospitals and young people with disabilities.

This was not a one-time act of kindness.

Even before becoming a world-famous football star, Mbappé had been visiting children in hospitals and taking part in the charity’s sports activities while he was still a teenager at Monaco.

When asked about his decision, Mbappé simply said, “Playing for the French national team is a privilege. I don’t need to be paid for that.”

The French Football Federation confirmed the donation.

Frédéric Ballier, the founder of Premiers de Cordée, praised Mbappé’s generosity.

He said, “Kylian has always been close to us and to the children. It’s incredibly generous and it means so much to the kids he visits.”

Mbappé’s gift was about much more than money.

It showed that even after becoming a World Cup champion, he never forgot the people who needed support the most.