CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Even at this point, nearly 24 hours later, the sense of disbelief has not faded across the continent.

In Egypt, the feeling remains that the outcome was not decided on the pitch alone.

Many supporters and analysts there still feel as if FIFA had a bit of a hand in what transpired.

The frustration stems from decisions and moments during the match that Egyptians argue shifted momentum away from their team.

For a nation that carries the hopes of African football on the global stage, the loss cut deeper than just three points.

Across social media and in cafes from Cairo to Alexandria, the conversation has centered less on tactics and more on fairness.

The phrase being repeated is that the game was influenced by factors beyond the players’ control.

That sentiment has now spread beyond Egypt’s borders, with fans in other African countries voicing similar concerns.

Meanwhile, the spotlight has turned to Argentina, the team many still call our favorite when it comes to the World Cup.

Argentina’s pedigree, history, and star power continue to make them the benchmark for football excellence in the tournament.

Their presence alone changes the dynamic of any group, and their style of play remains the standard others are measured against.

For Egypt, the comparison only heightens the sense of what might have been.

Officials in the Egyptian Football Association have stopped short of filing a formal complaint, but they have called for greater transparency from FIFA going forward.

Football analysts note that perception matters as much as results, especially in a tournament watched by billions.

FIFA has not responded directly to the allegations circulating online and in broadcast media.

What is clear is that the debate is no longer just about one match.

It is about trust in the institutions that govern the world’s most popular sport.

And nearly a full day later, that trust in parts of Africa, and especially in Egypt, still feels bruised.