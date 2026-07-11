Hard luck for African teams as Morocco bows out: 2026 World Cup

Africa’s dream of producing a first FIFA World Cup champion ended on Thursday when Morocco lost 2-0 to France in the quarter finals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, bringing the curtain down on the continent’s campaign at the 2026 tournament.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup gave Africa a record 10 representatives, the highest number the continent has ever sent to football’s biggest competition. Yet, only one nation managed to reach the last eight.

Morocco once again carried Africa’s hopes with distinction, becoming the continent’s only quarter finalist after a series of disciplined and courageous performances throughout the tournament.

The Atlas Lions had already made history by defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 before edging the Netherlands on penalties to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Against France, Morocco held firm during a tightly contested first half, frustrating one of the tournament favourites as the teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

France eventually found the breakthrough in the 60th minute when Kylian Mbappe scored after Morocco’s defence was finally breached.

Just six minutes later, Ousmane Dembele doubled France’s advantage in the 66th minute, effectively ending Morocco’s hopes of another famous comeback.

Mbappe could have opened the scoring much earlier after winning a penalty in the first half but the French captain failed to convert, giving Morocco hope before the interval.

Morocco’s elimination also marked the end of Africa’s challenge after the other nine representatives had already exited at different stages of the competition.

Tunisia became the first African side to leave the tournament after failing to progress beyond the group stage, while Cape Verde’s impressive debut campaign ended with defeat to Argentina.

South Africa also bowed out in the knockout stage after losing to Canada, while Egypt’s spirited effort was not enough to overcome Argentina.

Senegal, another team tipped to challenge deep into the tournament, saw their hopes dashed by Belgium, while Algeria’s campaign ended with defeat to Switzerland.

Ghana were knocked out by Colombia, Ivory Coast lost to Norway, and DR Congo’s memorable run came to an end against England in the Round of 16.

In numbers, Africa finished the tournament with 10 participating nations, one quarter finalist and no semi finalists, a reminder of both the progress made and the work still ahead.

Despite the disappointment, Morocco once again proved they can compete with the world’s elite, building on the momentum created by African teams in recent World Cups and inspiring belief across the continent.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may not have delivered Africa’s first world champion but it showcased the continent’s growing competitiveness. With record participation, improved performances and Morocco leading the way, the dream of an African nation lifting the World Cup trophy remains alive and appears closer than ever.