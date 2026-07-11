Ekhaya end Bullets’ Airtel Top 8 cash dream

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are out of the 2026 Airtel Top 8 Cup after losing 7-6 on post match penalties to Ekhaya FC following a 1-1 draw at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The result ended Bullets’ hopes of defending the trophy they won in 2025 and also denied the country’s most successful Airtel Top 8 side a chance to compete for this year’s prize money.

Ekhaya took the lead in the 44th minute through Allen Chihana, who finished off a well worked move to send his side into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Bullets responded in the 59th minute when experienced forward Peter Banda curled a superb effort into the net to level the match at 1-1.

The two sides failed to find another goal during regulation time, leaving the quarter final tie level and forcing the contest into a penalty shootout.

The shootout produced high drama as both teams converted several penalties before Bullets’ Yamikani Mologeni and Ephraim Kondowe for Bullets struck the post after both Alfred Chizinga of Ekhaya and Peter Banda of Bullets had also missed their opportunities.

Chimwemwe Chunga then calmly converted the decisive penalty to hand Ekhaya a 7-6 victory in the shootout and seal a famous place in the semi finals.

Speaking after the match, Ekhaya FC coach Enos Chatama praised his players for sticking to the tactical instructions throughout the encounter.

Chatama said discipline and commitment from his squad made the difference against one of Malawi’s biggest football clubs.

Bullets coach Wedson Nyirenda admitted his team paid the price for failing to convert the chances they created, especially in the opening half.

Nyirenda said his players controlled parts of the game but their poor finishing allowed Ekhaya to remain in the contest before eventually losing in the penalty shootout.

Bullets remain the most successful club in the history of the Airtel Top 8 competition with four titles won in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025, but they will not add to that record this season after their quarter final exit.