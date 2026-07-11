Spain reach 2026 World Cup semi finals

LOS ANGELES-(MaraviPost)-Spain became the second team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi finals after defeating Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final played at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday.

Spain booked their place in the last four thanks to a dramatic late winner from Mikel Merino, who once again proved to be the team’s hero after coming off the bench.

Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated possession for long spells and looked determined to keep their dream of lifting a second FIFA World Cup title alive after won in 2010.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead in the first half after reacting quickest to a rebound following Dani Olmo’s effort.

Belgium responded before the break when Charles De Ketelaere headed home the equaliser, ensuring the teams went into halftime level at 1-1.

The second half produced end to end football with Spain creating several chances while Belgium relied on counterattacks to threaten Unai Simon’s goal.

Belgium suffered a major setback when experienced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury, weakening their defence in the closing stages.

Spain eventually found the breakthrough in the 88th minute when substitute Mikel Merino capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score the decisive goal.

The victory means Spain have now reached another FIFA World Cup semi final and remain among the favourites to win the tournament.

Spain will now face France in the semi finals after the French eliminated Morocco 2-0 in the first quarter final.

The remaining two quarter finals will see Norway take on England on Saturday night, while Argentina face Switzerland on early Sunday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final scheduled for July 19,2026.