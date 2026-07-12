Mutharika Govt given 20 days to reverse varsity tution fees hike

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led-government to rescind its decision on public universities tuition fee hike to help needy students who are struggling to meet their accomodation and upkeep requirements among others.

CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa told journalists in Lilongwe on Friday that what the government has done is in contrast with the DPP’s manifesto which promised to support and protect students from such costs.

Namiwa has since given the government a twenty-day altimatum to reverse the decision.

The grouping warned that failure to reverse the decision will mobilise the Malawians including public universities students for long term demonstrations, vigils against the hike.

However, Education Minister Bright Msaka defended the tution fees hikes saying university education is expensive that the increase does not even meet the actual fees requirements.

All public universities hiked tution fees by 100%.