Perplexing new emerging information from the 2026 Chilima plane crash parliamentary committee inquiry

By Rick Dzida

The ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the June 2024 plane crash that claimed the lives of Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, and eight others continues to reveal testimony that has raised new questions about the events leading up to the tragedy.

While the committee has not reached any conclusions, several witnesses have presented information that could assist lawmakers in understanding the circumstances surrounding the crash.

One of the most anticipated appearances was that of former Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

After previously failing to appear before various parliamentary committees, she testified before the ad hoc committee and stated that Vice President Chilima intended to attend the funeral of Ralph Kasambara in his personal capacity and had not informed then-President Lazarus Chakwera beforehand.

Her testimony has prompted further discussion about the official authorization and communication surrounding the trip.

The committee also heard emotional testimony from Mary Chilima, who maintained that her family is still seeking answers regarding the reported change in the flight plan.

She told the committee that understanding why the flight arrangements changed remains an important unanswered question for the bereaved families.

Former Chief of staff of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Major General Mandiza Kalisha, also presented evidence that attracted considerable attention.

He testified that the procurement and authorization process for the military flight allegedly did not follow the established procedures.

According to his testimony, his office, which ordinarily oversees such processes, only became aware of the aircraft’s deployment after the crash had occurred.

His evidence has raised further questions about compliance with military administrative procedures.

Another witness, David Kalilombe Mmeta, who served as Special Assistant to the Vice President, told the committee that he was surprised that Vice President Chilima reportedly bypassed the VVIP lounge at the airport and proceeded directly to board the aircraft.

Although he did not speculate on the reasons, his observation has become one of several issues now being examined by the parliamentary inquiry.

The committee also heard testimony from Mrs. Lapukeni, widow of one of the crash victims.

She recalled that her husband had previously expressed concern about returning safely from both the North Korea mission and the planned trip to Nkhata Bay.

She further questioned why he had carried a passport for what was expected to be domestic travel.

According to her testimony, the passport later became instrumental in identifying his remains after the crash.

She also expressed surprise that while the passport remained identifiable, his mobile phone was recovered in a severely damaged condition.

Another witness informed the committee that she had telephoned her husband, a medical doctor who was among those on board, at around 4:00 p.m., several hours after contact with the aircraft had reportedly been lost earlier that morning.

She testified that the phone continued ringing before it was eventually returned to her in a badly damaged state.

The committee has not yet determined the significance of this testimony.

Perhaps one of the most striking testimonies came from Moses Nthakomwa, a close friend of the late Vice President.

He told the committee that retired Major General John Msonthi informed him at approximately 8:19 p.m. on 10 June 2024 that the aircraft had already been located and that there were no survivors.

John Msonthi

Nthakomwa contrasted this with the later national address by President Chakwera, delivered at around 11:00 p.m., in which the President stated that search efforts were still ongoing.

The committee is expected to examine this apparent discrepancy by hearing additional witnesses and reviewing communication records.

In conclusion, as the parliamentary inquiry progresses, these testimonies remain allegations and witness accounts rather than established findings.

In fact, the committee’s responsibility is to verify evidence, reconcile conflicting statements, and establish a factual record before drawing conclusions.

For many Malawians and the families of the victims, the inquiry represents an important opportunity to clarify unresolved questions surrounding one of the country’s most tragic aviation disasters.