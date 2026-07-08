LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual’s Blantyre Foundation Trust has donated MK140 million towards repatriation of Malawians from South Africa.

The support comes amid ongoing Malawians’ repatriation who are suffering from anti-foreigners campaign in the rainbow nation.

During donation on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at the company’s Lilongwe in office, Trust Chairperson Tawonga Manga disclosed that the funds are earmarked to repatriate 140 Malawians from Durban to Malawi.

Manga disclosed that the exercise will target women with children, women and persons.

“Many Malawians have faced difficult ereumstances and uncertainty prompting them to retum home, the journey back presents significant challenges, particularly for vulnerable individuali and farmites

“Among those most effected ore pregnant women, mathen, young children and vulnerable familles whe new face the difficult task of rebuilding their lives”, he observes.

He added, “We have committed MK140 million towards the transportation of our peaple from south Amed Back home. The support has enabled the hiring of five bures from Enter Coaches which will safely fransport approximately 140 Malawians fem Burban la Malawi. Priority will be given to pregnant women and that familles, wamen and young children, recograing that heightened wherability during displacement and emergencles.

“This intervention reffects Old Mutuals longihanding commitment to supporting communities during times of need, through the Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation frust, we have censstently respended to humanitanan erke affecting our nation, During the COVIB 18 pandemic, we supported the construction of a state-of-the-art COVID-19 relation Centre in Miuzu”.

Manga explains further, “During the cholera outbreak, we provided critical medical supplies to CHAM health facilities and supported the establishment of a cholera shelter in Nathenje. Following the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in 2023, Old Mutual invested MK360 million towards rebuilding and rehabilitating damaged school infrastructure.

“Today, we once again answer the call to support those facing hardship. We commend the Government of Malawi, humanitarian organisations, development partners and all stakeholders working tirelessly to ensure that affected Malawians return home safely and with dignity”.

He assures, “To our brothers and sisters who will benefit from this initiative, we want you to know that you are not alone.

“We hope this support eases your journey home and assists affected individuals and families during this period of transition.”

In his appreciation, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (OPC) Justin Saidi lauded Old Mutual for the timely support.

Saidi added that more resources are needed for the exercise.

He therefore urged Malawians to integrate the returnees into labor force as they have skills acquired from South Africa.

“Malawi Government is very grateful for any support being rendered towards the exercise as the help is responding to President Peter Mutharika’s calls.

“It’s a wish of Government to repatriate all its citizens who are suffering and willing to return home.

“There are many Malawians living in South Africa. So, we need more resources to reach everyone who wants to return home”, urges Saidi.

The chief secretary appeals, “Most of these returnees are skilled as such employers must integrate them into labor force”

According to Said about 30, 000 Malawians have safely returned home from South Africa.