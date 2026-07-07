Kabambe calls for restoration of free student meals in public universities

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party President Dalitso Kabambe has called on the government to restore free meals in public universities, saying access to food is essential for effective learning and improved academic performance.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Kabambe argued that investing in affordable higher education is critical to developing the skilled workforce required to achieve the country’s long-term development agenda under Malawi 2063.

The UTM leader also called on the government to immediately reverse the 100 percent increase in tuition fees at public universities, describing the decision as unjust and a major barrier to higher education for students from low-income families.

Kabambe said the increase, which has seen annual tuition fees rise from MK650,000 to MK1.3 million, means students will now require close to MK4 million per academic year to cover tuition, accommodation, food and other related expenses.

He argued that many Malawian families cannot afford such costs, leaving thousands of deserving students at risk of missing out on university education.

Kabambe urged the government to reprioritise the 2026/27 national budget by reducing spending on non-essential sectors and redirecting the savings to public universities instead of transferring the financial burden to students.

He specifically proposed cutting allocations to State Residences and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), saying billions of kwacha could be redirected to support higher education without affecting government operations.

Kabambe further suggested that the government engage the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) to invest in the construction of modern student hostels near public universities, arguing that pension funds could provide a sustainable solution to the shortage of student accommodation.

He said similar investment models have been successfully implemented in other countries.

The UTM leader accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of relying on what he described as three economic approaches,increasing prices, borrowing and depending on external assistance.

He argued that instead of making education more accessible, the government is making university education increasingly unaffordable while youth unemployment remains high.

Kabambe maintained that public universities have historically provided opportunities for students from both poor and wealthy families, enabling many young Malawians from disadvantaged backgrounds to improve their lives through education.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor warned that increasing tuition fees would widen inequality and limit opportunities for talented students whose families cannot afford the new costs.

On his part, UTM’s Rumphi Central Constituency legislator Matthews Mtumbuka also criticised the government’s decision, saying it was contradictory to promote free primary and secondary education while significantly increasing the cost of public university education.

He argued that the policy undermines the same families the government claims to be supporting and risks damaging the country’s future by restricting access to higher education.