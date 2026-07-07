Tuesday, 7 Jul 2026

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Trump World Cup title dreams shuttered as Belgium cruise into quarter finals

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Shaffie A Mtambo

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Belgium produced a dominant display to defeat hosts the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the Americans’ campaign in Seattle.

The last 16 clash was played at Seattle, where Belgium outclassed the hosts to book a place in the quarter finals after an impressive attacking performance.

Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the match, scoring twice to put Belgium in control before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added the other two goals.

The United States managed only a consolation goal through Malik Tillman as Belgium comfortably advanced to the last eight.

The result also ended speculation surrounding USA striker Folarin Balogun, whose suspension had earlier been lifted by FIFA, allowing him to feature in the knockout stage.

The decision to clear Balogun had attracted widespread debate after claims that U.S.
President Donald Trump had intervened on the player’s behalf before FIFA reversed the suspension.

Despite the controversy, Belgium’s convincing victory showed that Balogun’s availability made little difference as the European side dominated throughout the contest.

Belgium controlled possession for long spells, created the better scoring opportunities and punished the Americans with clinical finishing in front of goal.

The defeat means all three World Cup co-hosts have now been eliminated from the tournament before the quarter finals.

Mexico were knocked out after losing to England, while Canada exited the competition following defeat to Morocco on Saturday.

The United States had hoped home support in Seattle would inspire a memorable victory but Belgium’s experience and attacking quality proved too much for the hosts.

Belgium’s victory continues their impressive run in the tournament as they seek to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

They will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles, with a place in the semi finals at stake.

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Shaffie A Mtambo

Shaffie A Mtambo is a professional journalist with a proven track record in reporting and storytelling. He has previously worked with Zaamtv Online,Chimbota Online Radio and 247 Malawi News, showcasing his expertise in delivering timely and accurate news to the public.

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