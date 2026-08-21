Silver Ladies stage comeback: 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League

GABORONE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Ladies have started their 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Mozambique’s Costa do Sol in Gaborone, Botswana, on Friday afternoon.

The game was broadcast on the COSAFA YouTube channel, where the majority of Malawians watched the match.

TheMalawian champions fell behind in the first half but fought back after the break with defender Ireen Khumalo restoring parity from a free-kick.

Costa do Sol were reduced to 10 players in the second half after one of their players was sent off, handing Silver Strikers a numerical advantage.

The Malawian side capitalised on the advantage late in the match when substitute Grace Kakagula scored in stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback.

The victory gives Silver Strikers three valuable points from their opening Group B match and provides an encouraging start to their maiden regional campaign.

The match was played at Gaborone United Stadium, which is hosting the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier from August 20 to 29.

Silver Strikers qualified for the competition after winning the inaugural National Bank of Malawi Women’s Premiership, becoming the third Malawian club to participate in the COSAFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Speaking after the victory, Silver Strikers coach Patricio Kulemeka admitted that conceding early affected his team’s game plan, but praised the players for responding positively.

Kulemeka said the team managed to implement its plan after making adjustments during the match and remained determined to reach the final and win the competition.

The tournament features eight clubs divided into two groups, with Silver Strikers drawn in Group B alongside two-time COSAFA champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, Costa do Sol and Eswatini champions Nsingizini Hotspurs.

Under the 2026 competition format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, making every group match crucial in the race for the regional title.

Only the winners of the COSAFA qualifying tournament will secure the region’s place at the CAF Women’s Champions League finals, where they will join champions from the other African zones and defending champions AS FAR.

Silver Strikers will now face continental heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in their second Group B match on Sunday, August 23,2026.

Sundowns are two-time winners of the COSAFA qualifier and also won the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League title in 2021.