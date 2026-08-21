Zambia: Our Nascent Democracy Is Working! 

By Henry Kyambalesa

My fellow Zambians, congratulations for your having contributed to the attainment of relative peace and stability in our beloved country over the last five years, and for the relatively harmonious state of affairs during and after the August 2026 political campaigns!

By and large, the local, Parliamentary and presidential elections were conducted without major or unprecedented skirmishes, kerfuffles, pandemoniums, and/or impediments, thanks to the civility and providence of political contestants and their dedicated supporters!

Zambia simplifies electoral registration process ahead of elections

Our beloved country’s nascent democracy is actually working!

We now need to work together in our quest to improve our socioeconomic vistas, and the livelihoods and welfare of future generations. I believe we can succeed in this endeavor, especially that our beloved country is abundantly endowed with the resources we need to attain meaningful levels of socioeconomic development.

Such resources include fertile soil, ideal weather conditions, an ideal system of perennial rivers, a wide range of wildlife, wide stretches of natural forests and grasslands, a wide assortment of mineral resources, and a sizeable population of peaceful and hard-working citizens.

Finally, we need to remember that we are one and the same people in spite of our different poli­tical align­ments, tribal identities, religious convic­tions, and profes­sional affiliations – we are members of the Zambian family!