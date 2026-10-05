Blue Eagles hit Jackpot with Standard Bank’s MK250m deal

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blue Eagles FC have received a major financial boost after Standard Bank today unveiled a MK250 million one-year sponsorship deal with the Malawi Police Service outfit, in a partnership that will see the club temporarily renamed Standard Bank Blue Eagles FC.

The sponsorship, unveiled on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the National Police Headquarters at Officers Mess in Lilongwe, is set to provide a significant injection into the club’s operations as it targets success in the domestic Premiership.

The deal covers branded playing kits, team naming rights and selected team apparel, while Standard Bank says its commitment could extend beyond football to supporting the welfare of the Malawi Police Service.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Philip Madinga said the bank was attracted to Blue Eagles by the club’s impressive performances and discipline.

“We are excited that we were well received and joined by the Inspector General at the National Police Headquarters. The team has been performing well for the past three seasons, finishing within the top three. This motivated us,” Madinga said.

Madinga said the club’s discipline was equally important in the bank’s decision to partner with the police side.

“Other attraction was the discipline and as a brand we believe they will abide to avoid tarnishing our reputation,” he said.

But the partnership could prove to be bigger than football.

Madinga revealed that Standard Bank is looking at using the partnership to support the welfare of the Malawi Police Service Officers, with possible projects including the construction of houses and roadblocks in the next phase of the partnership.

For Blue Eagles, the sponsorship comes as a welcome relief amid the financial demands of competing at the highest level.

Club patron and Malawi Police Service Inspector General Richard Chakupareza Luhanga expressed gratitude to Standard Bank, saying the sponsorship would ease the financial pressure on the club and provide fresh motivation for the players.

“We are very thankful for the gesture by Standard and I appeal to the team to continue performing well in the Premiership as this is the only way we can pay them back,” Luhanga said.

“This is really great motivation to the club and I challenge the boys to win cups as well as the league,” he added.

Malawi National Council of Sports Board Chairperson Jim Kalua also welcomed the partnership, describing investment in sport as critical to the development of sporting activities in the country.

Kalua thanked Standard Bank for its continued commitment to sport and challenged other companies to follow suit.

“We believe more companies will join the forces to sponsor different sporting codes in the country. Blue Eagles FC has been doing well, hence the coming on of Standard Bank,” Kalua said.

Standard Bank is no stranger to sports sponsorship in Malawi.

The bank previously sponsored the Standard Bank Cup in the early 2000s and has also supported the Inayo Regional Division One leagues.

Now, with K250 million behind them and a new name on their shirts, Standard Bank Blue Eagles FC will be expected to turn the financial boost into silverware on the pitch.

The Partnership marks another chapter in Standard Bank’s involvement in Malawian sport.

The Bank Previously Sponsored the Standard Bank Cup as well as the UNAYO regional Division one Leagues.