By Bob Ejike

Diplomacy is not an extension of domestic party politics. It is a profession governed by protocol, restraint, discretion and an informed understanding of the institutions and political sensitivities of the receiving country. Nigeria’s newly appointed High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, appears to have overlooked these elementary principles within days of formally assuming his responsibilities in Pretoria.

What should have been a dignified presentation of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 November 2026 developed into an avoidable diplomatic controversy, culminating in a formal démarche by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on 17 November.

As a former diplomat who worked in diplomatic media relations, I find the incident particularly troubling. Not because Nigeria should tolerate disrespect, but because an ambassador’s responsibility is to protect his country’s dignity without creating unnecessary confrontations with the government to which he is accredited.

Fani-Kayode’s conduct raises questions about political judgement, diplomatic temperament and his understanding of the South African political and media environment.

A Speech That Failed to Read the Room

The controversy began with a speech delivered during the presentation of his letters of credence at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Fani-Kayode reminded his hosts of Nigeria’s extensive material, financial and political support for South Africa’s liberation from apartheid. Historically, this was justified. Nigeria contributed significantly to the anti-apartheid struggle through diplomatic campaigns, financial assistance, educational support and international mobilisation.

However, historical correctness does not automatically translate into diplomatic wisdom.

South Africa’s liberation struggle occupies a deeply significant place in its national identity. The dominant historical narrative emphasizes the sacrifices of the South African people, the African National Congress, its liberation leaders and the broad international anti-apartheid movement.

Nigeria’s contributions deserve recognition, but there is a difference between acknowledging that shared history and appearing to remind a sovereign nation of a debt of gratitude.

An ambassador must understand how historical references will be received by his audience. A credentials ceremony is intended to establish goodwill, not to reopen sensitive questions about which country contributed most to another’s liberation.

Fani-Kayode could have celebrated the countries’ common struggle without making Nigeria’s past generosity a conspicuous element of his opening diplomatic engagement.

Gaddafi, Mandela and the Politics of Historical Comparison

Another questionable aspect of the address was his invocation of African historical personalities, reportedly including Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba and Muammar Gaddafi, while expressing admiration for Ramaphosa’s leadership.

These figures occupy substantially different positions in African and international political history.

Mandela remains an internationally celebrated symbol of reconciliation and resistance to apartheid. Lumumba is remembered as a prominent figure in the struggle against colonial domination in the Congo. Gaddafi, by contrast, remains deeply controversial, associated both with African integration initiatives and with authoritarian government, international sanctions and allegations of state-sponsored terrorism.

The inclusion of Gaddafi was therefore a potentially sensitive diplomatic choice. Whatever one’s personal assessment of the former Libyan leader, his reputation in Western diplomatic and media circles differs markedly from Mandela’s.

Nor should praise for a serving president obscure the historical distinctions between revolutionary leaders and contemporary political officeholders.

Ramaphosa has his own political record, including his involvement in the anti-apartheid movement and South Africa’s democratic transition. His achievements can be acknowledged on their own terms without placing him rhetorically alongside an assortment of historical figures whose legacies remain contested.

A diplomat’s language must be carefully calibrated to the political culture and international relationships of the country in which he serves.

Praising an ANC That No Longer Governs Alone

Fani-Kayode also praised the African National Congress, apparently without sufficient regard for South Africa’s changed political circumstances.

The ANC is no longer the overwhelmingly dominant governing force it was during the Mandela and post-apartheid years.

In the May 2024 general election, the party received just 40.18 per cent of the national vote, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the establishment of democratic government in 1994.

South Africa subsequently entered an era of coalition politics through a Government of National Unity.

The ANC remains the largest party and a central force in South African government, but it no longer exercises power independently.

An incoming ambassador must therefore recognise that South Africa’s presidency is not synonymous with the ANC, and that relations between Nigeria and South Africa must extend across political parties, institutions and communities.

Excessive praise for one political party during a state ceremony risks confusing relations between governments with relations between ruling parties.

An ambassador represents his country to the South African state and people, not merely to the president’s political organisation.

The Problem of Physical Familiarity

Beyond the speech itself, Fani-Kayode’s physical interaction with President Ramaphosa attracted criticism.

Video footage showed the High Commissioner displaying a degree of physical familiarity with the South African President, including touching or patting his shoulder.

There is no universal diplomatic rule prohibiting every such gesture. Nevertheless, a formal credentials ceremony is governed by expectations of decorum, personal space and respect for the office of the receiving head of state.

A handshake and the conventional exchange of courtesies would ordinarily have been sufficient.

A newly accredited envoy is neither the host president’s institutional equal nor necessarily his personal friend. Uninvited gestures of familiarity can therefore create an unfortunate impression, even where no disrespect is intended.

Retired Nigerian ambassador Ogbole Amedu Ode has also questioned the appropriateness of the shoulder-patting incident.

Diplomatic protocol is not simply a collection of outdated ceremonies. It establishes boundaries that protect the dignity of the offices involved. Even though the South African media alluded to technical glitches, there is every likelihood that the above listed errors were the real reasons why Kayode’s speech was not aired.

From a Broadcast Complaint to ‘Area Boy’ Diplomacy

The most consequential error came after Fani-Kayode discovered that his introduction and address had been omitted from the original livestream of the credentials ceremony.

He alleged that Nigeria alone, among the 15 diplomatic representatives, had been excluded and interpreted the omission as a deliberate slight against his country.

Rather than first seeking a comprehensive explanation through the appropriate diplomatic and communications channels, he raised the matter directly with President Ramaphosa during the official photo session.

He subsequently took the dispute to X, publicly accusing South African officials of deliberately excluding Nigeria’s presentation.

The South African Presidency disputed his interpretation of events. Reports suggested that a technical interruption may have occurred during the original transmission, and the full recording, including his speech, was subsequently released.

What began as a possible broadcasting problem had become a confrontation between a newly appointed ambassador and the receiving country’s Presidency.

An experienced diplomat would ordinarily have approached the protocol office or DIRCO, sought clarification and, if necessary, submitted a formal complaint through established channels.

This would have preserved Nigeria’s right to demand an explanation without publicly alleging hostile intentions before the facts were established.

Fani-Kayode instead transformed a manageable administrative issue into an international political argument.

The Difference Between State Broadcasting and Public Broadcasting

The dispute also exposed what appears to be a misunderstanding of South Africa’s media institutions.

Fani-Kayode treated the omission as though President Ramaphosa or his political administration could simply determine what the South African Broadcasting Corporation transmitted.

South Africa’s SABC is a public broadcaster whose editorial independence is protected by law. Its statutory framework requires journalistic and programming independence, rather than automatic compliance with the wishes of the president or governing party.

Nigeria’s own broadcasting environment has a different institutional history, with the Nigerian Television Authority operating as a federal government broadcaster and subject to longstanding debates over government influence.

However, even in Nigeria, it would be inaccurate to suggest that the president controls every media organisation or editorial decision.

The important distinction is that an accredited diplomat must understand the constitutional relationship between South Africa’s Presidency, its public broadcaster and its independent media institutions.

In this incident, another distinction was also critical: the Presidency operated the disputed livestream, while the SABC maintained that it had provided its own coverage of the ceremony.

Blaming a broadcaster or accusing the president of suppressing an address without first establishing who controlled the relevant transmission was a serious error of judgement.

President Ramaphosa is not the editor-in-chief of the SABC. An ambassador who does not appreciate that institutional separation risks interpreting ordinary editorial or technical decisions as political hostility.

A Nation of 250 Million Does Not Need Diplomatic Intimidation

Fani-Kayode reportedly reminded South African officials that he represented a country of approximately 250 million people, insisting that Nigeria would not tolerate disrespect and declaring that “the game has changed.”

Such language may appeal to partisan audiences at home, where confrontation is frequently mistaken for political strength.

In diplomacy, however, the size of a country’s population is not a licence to disregard protocol or threaten diplomatic consequences over an unverified grievance.

Nigeria’s demographic importance, economic influence and historical relationship with South Africa are considerable. These attributes should give its diplomats confidence, not encourage unnecessary displays of aggression.

An ambassador’s authority derives from his government’s accreditation and the respect accorded to his office under international law. It does not increase with the volume of his public declarations.

National dignity is better protected through calm, firm and effective representation than through confrontational pronouncements on social media.

The Démarche: The Outcome of Bole Kaja Diplomacy

On 17 November, South Africa’s DIRCO Director-General, Zane Dangor, met Fani-Kayode and formally conveyed concerns about the events following the credentials ceremony and his subsequent social media statements.

Crucially, South Africa’s official account referred to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomats to conduct official business with the receiving state through its foreign ministry or another agreed channel.

This is not an obscure technicality. It is one of the basic principles governing diplomatic representation.

Nigeria’s High Commission subsequently disputed reports that Fani-Kayode had been reprimanded, describing the meeting as cordial and constructive.

The two governments’ descriptions differ, but the significance of South Africa’s written intervention remains. Within days of his formal accreditation, Nigeria’s new High Commissioner had become the subject of an official diplomatic expression of concern.

That is hardly an auspicious beginning for an envoy entrusted with repairing relations between two of Africa’s most influential states.

There was also an unfortunate public exchange involving the South African presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, whose forceful response contributed to the escalation.

The South African side was not above criticism in its handling of the controversy. Nevertheless, the original grievance could have been pursued without exposing bilateral relations to such unnecessary public friction.

Diplomacy Requires a Different Temperament

Fani-Kayode has spent much of his political career as an outspoken partisan figure. He is accustomed to forceful language, public controversy and confrontational political exchanges.

But the qualities that attract attention in domestic politics are not necessarily those required for effective international diplomacy.

The diplomat must listen as carefully as he speaks. He must understand the political culture of his host country, anticipate how his statements may be interpreted and recognise when silence or private consultation will serve his country’s interests better than publicity.

He must also distinguish personal pride from national interest.

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have already experienced tensions involving migration, xenophobic attacks, business competition and the treatment of Nigerian nationals.

These are substantive issues requiring patient negotiation, strong consular representation and sustained government-to-government engagement.

They should not be overshadowed by disputes over televised ceremonies or the personal reactions of diplomatic officials.

Fani-Kayode has every right, and indeed a responsibility, to defend Nigerians when their legitimate interests are threatened. But effective advocacy requires judgement, preparation and an appreciation of the institutions with which he must work.

Nigeria Deserves Better Diplomatic Representation

The lesson from Pretoria is larger than Fani-Kayode himself.

Political appointments to diplomatic missions can be entirely legitimate. Political figures have served successfully as ambassadors in many countries. What matters is whether they recognise that accreditation requires a transition from partisan combat to professional representation.

Nigeria and South Africa share a long history of political cooperation, economic engagement and human connections. That relationship should not become hostage to personal sensitivities or misunderstandings over media coverage.

Fani-Kayode’s speech contained legitimate aspirations for closer cooperation. His references to shared African history were not, in themselves, improper. Even his concern about the missing broadcast deserved a reasonable explanation.

The problem was the combination of questionable rhetorical choices, excessive familiarity, premature accusations, public confrontation and an apparent failure to distinguish political authority from institutional independence.

A diplomat must know not only what to say, but when, where and how to say it.

Nigeria does not become stronger when its representatives quarrel publicly with their hosts. It becomes stronger when they defend its interests with competence, dignity and restraint.

The fundamental mistake in Pretoria was to approach a diplomatic assignment with the instincts of a political combatant.

Fani-Kayode would do well to remember that an ambassador’s greatest achievement is not winning an argument. It is advancing his country’s interests while preserving the relationships upon which future cooperation depends.

Bob Ejike, The Founder of Nollywood, is a celebrated actor, musician, journalist and former diplomat.

Office of Bob Ejike, multilingo.online