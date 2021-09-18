Political hoodlums in Nigeria share same ideology with reference to bad precedent laid by their political godfathers.

Nigerians have never experienced the dividends of democracy since independence. This has made the struggle for the emancipation of our democracy to be more intense than during the military regimes of our recent past.

Politics in Nigeria has turned into a business of mediocrity where people with zero integrity and no value are being celebrated for joining a failed system.

The former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode who recently decamped to the All Progressive Congress [APC] has sparked reactions on social media.







No doubt, Fani-Kayode is an orator, very eloquent in speaking.

He has been a homeless politician who is now hobnobbing with the same people he used his atomic mouth to ridicule.

Fani-Kayode is a character assassin. For decades, he has been displaying street madness on social media by attacking the people he now sees as his saviours.

He referred to Dictator Buhari as a cow lover and corrupt treasury looter who has brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation. He said the dictator will burn in hell fore.

One will wonder if Fani-Kayode was under the influence of cocaine when he described dictator Buhari as a corrupt treasury looter. The same person he described as being incompetent has suddenly become a very competent man.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo once said: “Femi Fani Kayode is my boy. Give him food, he will eat and then sing for you. He’s a smart boy.”

Indeed, Femi Fani-Kayode is a wicked soul, a callous philistine and an unrepentant barbarian. He has misled many people by attacking some personalities whilst pretending to be on the side of the masses.

Many have been killed under Buhari regime, some agitators have been jailed unlawfully. Hundreds of people have lost their homes to terrorists and are now referred to as Internally Displaced People (IDP) in their own country!

Here’s a country where Fulani terrorists who have killed, kidnapped and slaughtered hundreds of people are given asylum. Yet the Buhari dictatorship is committed to reintegrating these terrorists into the same society they have ruined under the guise of “repentant terrorists” after years of causing untold havoc and deaths.

The country is already in a state of bankruptcy. With these alarming situations, self-styled activist Fani-Kayode saw nothing wrong with the system he aggressively condemned previously. He was very excited to have joined Almajiri People’s Congress [APC].

Obviously, Fani-Kayode is a shameless human being, a dream killer, a cooperate beggar. This shameless political hoodlum has sacrificed the future of his children for peanut.

What value will he add to an already crumbled system if not to contribute in ruining it further?

A political janjewee who is rightly standing trial over corruption. Fani-Kayode is a frustrated, bigoted and jobless man who cannot stay outside government sphere.

The weak soul has finally bowed before a tyrant. Fani-Kayode has no integrity, he doesn’t stand for good causes. He can actually destroy what someone has built for over 20 years in a second.

This is evident in how he called Dictator Buhari all unprintable names, turned around and bowed before him afterwards.

Femi Fani Kayode words about Buhari in 2019 “I don’t think that Nigerians will vote for a man with a pitiful and disgraceful record. When he was in power, he locked people up. He killed people and carried people on the street of London illegally. He believes that we should drag this country backwards. A man that looted PTF; Buhari is very corrupt.”

It is obvious that Buhari regime is made up of bunches of vagabonds who have no self-esteem. Welcoming this shameless man into their party further confirms that the party is the most fraudulent organisation on earth.

Even those who are mentally derailed on the street already know that Fani-Kayode (Alatenuje) will come and consider the way he has been going round to build nothing on nothing.

Nigerians should be wary of people like Fani-Kayode, a wolf in human skin. For long we have been oppressed and repressed with the same people in power.

The oppressed people should know that Fani-Kayode has abdicated his responsibilities and has nothing to offer them. Let the revolution begin with us!

Source saharareporters