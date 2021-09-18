Femi Gbajabiamila, the headless Speaker House of Representatives, on Wednesday turned on the loudspeakers of his mouth blaring above 55 decibels in public space. He likened IPOB and Yoruba agitators for self-determination to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) terrorist groups.

He said: “These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens… are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction.”

Gbajabiamila is the most despicable person ever elected as speaker of house of reps. He’s a political pinhead, a dishonorable person with no character, morals, principles, and decency. Who is Gbajabiamila? What moral right has he to liken Yoruba agitators for self-determination and IPOB to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists? Gbajabiamila is a rogue. He’s dirty and corrupt. He’s a fraudster. Take a look at few of his many fraudulent and corrupt life:

In 2020, he took 300 guests to Dubai for his mother’s 90th birthday on public funds. The guests stayed at Conrad Hilton Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai where the least room goes for $122 (N43,920) per night. The 300 guests stayed for eight days. Per night the hotel accommodation was $36,600 (N13,176,000). For the eight days the total was $292,800 (N105,408,000).







In 2021, he was bribed with $1.5 million (N617 million) to ensure the passage of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

In 2003, as a lawyer in Georgia, USA, he stole $25,000 personal injury claim of his client. He took the money and ran to Nigeria to contest for election.

There’s no record that Gbajabiamila served in the NYSC.

As a lawless crook, he’s likely to break more rules and norms as long as he’s in power. He’s an unworthy creature: heartless and calculating. He lacks character or integrity. Nothing smacks of poor leadership like being a rogue speaker. As a speaker, he doesn’t understand the concept of “service above self.” Display of ego, pride, and arrogance is the most terrible trait that defines Gbajabiamila. He behaves like the goons and hoodlums of a criminal gang.

It amounts to political heresy for Gbajabiamila to say that Yoruba agitators for self-determination and IPOB are like Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists. Yoruba agitators didn’t kill, rape, rob, anyone. They didn’t destroy anybody’s farm or property. The IPOB acted in self defense when they were being killed by federal forces. Where was Gbajabiamila when Fulani terrorists killed, raped, robbed, kidnapped the Yoruba people? The world knows the terrorists: Boko Haram, Fulani terrorists, ISWAP and Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock.

[email protected]

Source saharareporters