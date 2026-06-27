Durban to relocate foreign nationals to Limpopo processing centre after KZN tensions

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-Authorities in South Africa are preparing to move hundreds of foreign nationals who have been sheltering at a Durban drive-in site to a processing centre in Limpopo.

The relocation comes after an influx of people from around KwaZulu-Natal put significant strain on the temporary facility.

Many of those at the site are Malawians who have been preparing to return to their home country.

They spent weeks in a state of uncertainty and displacement following a period of heightened insecurity.

The group includes families who fled their homes after recent tensions and attacks targeting foreigners in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The violence forced them to abandon their residences and seek temporary shelter at the drive-in location.

Images from the site show people gathering their belongings as they prepare for the next phase of their journey.

Officials say the Durban site was never intended to serve as a long-term refuge for such large numbers.

The pressure on sanitation, security and basic services increased rapidly as more displaced people arrived from surrounding areas.

To address the situation, government agencies have designated a processing centre in Limpopo as the next point of coordination.

The facility is expected to handle documentation, humanitarian assistance and onward travel arrangements.

For many Malawians at the Durban site, the move is a step toward repatriation.

Their departure follows weeks of fear after being caught up in broader xenophobic incidents across the province.

Human rights observers have called for orderly and dignified transfers that prioritise family unity and safety.

The relocation also highlights the challenges faced by municipalities that become first points of shelter during sudden displacements.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities have not said how many people will be transferred in the initial phase.

They have indicated that coordination with the Limpopo centre and consular officials is already underway.

The development comes amid renewed debate in South Africa over migration, community tensions and state capacity to respond to crises.

For the families preparing to leave Durban, the focus is now on reaching Limpopo and, for many, on returning home to Malawi.