Malawi Police officer Chiyembeko Misinde accidently shot to death in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Police sergeant has died and three other people have been injured after an R4 rifle accidentally discharged during a tactical training exercise at the Police Training School in Limbe, Blantyre, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Chiyembeko Misinde, 41, who was fatally struck by bullets when a fellow officer’s rifle discharged 15 rounds.

The injured are Sergeant Laston Chabwera, civilian staff member Davis Denis, and Sergeant Kintalo Kadambo, who sustained various injuries.

According to a police report, the officers had assembled at the training school before departing for Nkula when Sergeant Kadambo attempted to conduct a safety check on a loaded R4 rifle without first removing the magazine.

The rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds and set to automatic mode, discharged 15 rounds, striking the four victims.

The injured were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment, while Misinde’s body was taken to Chiradzulu District Hospital, where a post-mortem examination determined that he died from severe blood loss caused by gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the incident has since been launched.