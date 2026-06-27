Climate change, energy crisis linked to fossil fuel dependence

NEW YORK'(MaraviPost)-United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning about the state of the planet.

He told delegates that the world is currently confronting two crises that cannot be separated from each other.

The first crisis, according to Guterres, is the accelerating pace of climate change.

The second is a deepening global energy crisis that is affecting millions of households and economies.

Both of these challenges, he stressed, share a common root cause.

That cause is the world’s continued dependence on fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

Guterres argued that as long as nations rely heavily on these carbon-intensive energy sources, climate impacts will continue to worsen.

He also noted that this same reliance leaves countries exposed to volatile fuel prices and supply shocks.

The U.N. Chief called for an urgent and coordinated shift toward renewable and clean energy systems.

He said investing in solar, wind, and other sustainable alternatives is the only way to address both crises at the same time.

According to him, moving away from fossil fuels is no longer just an environmental choice.

It is now a matter of energy security, economic stability, and protecting future generations.