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Why TNM, Airtel have secretely raised data bundles amid tough economic conditions?

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by

Burnett Munthali

Malawi’s two largest mobile networks, TNM and Airtel, are now offering competing 30-day data bundles aimed directly at budget and heavy-use subscribers.

The side-by-side offers highlight how both operators are positioning value against price as data demand continues to grow.

TNM’s lineup is branded under its “Smart” packages and starts at 1GB for MK4,000.00 valid for 30 days anytime.

For mid-level users, TNM offers a Smart 5.9GB bundle at MK10,000.00 and a Smart 28GB bundle at MK22,000.00, both with 30-day anytime validity.

At the top end, TNM’s Smart 66GB package is priced at MK40,000.00 and also carries a 30-day anytime validity.

Airtel, under its “MoFaya Bundle” monthly range, matches TNM at the entry point with 1.0GB for MK4,000 valid for 30 days.

Airtel’s next tier is a 5.5GB bundle for MK10,000, followed by a 27.0GB bundle for MK22,000, both on 30-day validity.

Airtel’s largest monthly option is a 65.0GB bundle at MK40,000 that includes a 20% bonus of 13GB, bringing the total usable data to 78GB for 30 days.

On price parity, both operators charge MK4,000 for 1GB and MK22,000 for a bundle in the mid-20GB range.

The key difference emerges at the high end, where Airtel’s MK40,000 offer delivers 13GB more data through its bonus than TNM’s 66GB flat package.

For Malawian consumers, the comparison sets up a clear choice between TNM’s straightforward gigabyte allocations and Airtel’s bonus-driven higher volume at the same price point.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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