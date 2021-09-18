It must be the fruits of a turbulent spirit. Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo described him more as a man ruled by the cravings of his stomach rather than the demands of mental exegesis.

But when you hear him speak, it makes you wonder. His eloquence and the structure of his verbal articulations mesmerise you into having greater respect for the English language. When he writes, you are carried away by the poetry of his prose, the elegance of his style, and the depth and spread of his knowledge. You now realise that his argumentative style flows from his training as a lawyer. But you know that he owes the totality of his literary engagements to his training and learning of the classics. He must have been a good student of the ancient study of Latin and the Greek culture and history. He shows it in his literary engagements.

But that is as good as it gets for Femi Fani-Kayode or FFK. The classics is not just about Greek philosophy and aesthetics. It is also about refined conduct, nobility, human dignity, ethics, honour, and the common good. I am not sure that Femi Fani-Kayode imbibed these fundamentals of the classics. His general conducts are oftentimes at variance with the demands of classical education.

Yesterday, he did what others had many months ago, proclaimed loudly that he was planning to do. Of course, he denied it profusely with the same level and anger that Peter denied Jesus Christ. The man who has often told us how much he loves Jesus, called on the same Jesus Christ as a witness to his inviolable and implacable resolve to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come what may until the Lord comes.







Well, he did not wait for Christ to come. He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) party yesterday, quoting the permission given him by heaven to join the ‘party of darkness’ in other to bring light to the country. He joined the party that he had previously rechristened the ‘Almajiri Congress Party – ‘the party of darkness,’ while heaping all manner of insults on President Muhammadu Buhari whom he accused of killing some Nigerians through retroactive law. He called him a man with a pitiful and disgraceful record who looted the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). Such a man, Fani-Kayode proclaimed, must never become the president of Nigeria.

The man who hates the president, met the man he hates yesterday – a president he had described as diabolic, and a bad person. He met him yesterday at Aso Rock. They were full of smiles Those who might not be surprised about Fani-Kayode’s 360 degrees about-turn, might however be confused about the president’s reception of FFK – until they remember that his party, the APC has a very forgiving spirit, having welcomed numerous alleged treasury looters to its fold. Its latest act of forgiving terrorists and bandits who have killed and raped thousands of Nigerians is another aspect of the party’s benevolence and forgiving spirit. The kingdom of the United Arab Emirates should learn a lesson about forgiving terrorists from Nigeria, instead of exposing them and successfully prosecuting them. Nigeria prefers to forgive them.

So, it is not out of character for the APC leadership to welcome Femi Fani-Kayode into its fold. Besides, he will be very useful in the build-up to the 2023 general elections. They need him to abuse certain persons of interest. Nobody can abuse better than FFK. Not even Laurel and Hardy, sorry Shehu Garba and Femi Adesina can match him in abuse.

So do not be angry with Femi Fani-Kayode. People say it is hunger. Hunger has a way of humiliating people and robbing them of their dignity.

Rather, show him some pity.

He is Eneke the bird.

Source saharareporters