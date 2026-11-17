…..Gives contract to opposition UTM member on merit..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a country where politics has for years decided who eats and who starves, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has done something that has shocked many and won him praise across Malawi.

He has separated business from politics.

The truth of the matter is that Mkaka Construction belongs to Engineer Newton Kambala, a senior member of the opposition UTM party. UTM is the party founded by the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

UTM was in alliance with the former ruling party, the Malawi Congress Party.

Despite the alliance, UTM members suffered at the hands of MCP. They never got contracts. They were sidelined. They were punished for their political beliefs.

When MCP was democratically ousted from power through the ballot, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika assumed the throne and he is now working for all Malawians without any political connotations.

Despite Mkaka Construction being owned by his rival, his government put aside politics and prioritised skills above politics by awarding Newton Kambala a contract. This is how true leadership works.

This is how a nation that was destroyed by Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP cronies is being rebuilt.

For many years, Mkaka Construction Company Limited, a company that builds roads and buildings, has been a big name in southern Africa.

The company has done big jobs in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, proving that its skill goes beyond borders. But at home, under MCP, that skill was ignored because of politics.

The change of leadership in 2025 opened a new page for all business owners regardless of party.

The new administration prioritised using local skills so that development moves forward and to strengthen local companies.

As part of achieving national development, the government of Malawi in June 2026 gave a joint venture contract to two local companies to repair the M1 road from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

The work of repairing potholes, drainage and road rehabilitation was given to Mkaka/PBM Construction Limited, from Chingeni in Balaka district to Kameza roundabout in Blantyre.

The leader of Mkaka Construction, Engineer Newton Kambala, said being given this contract is a big step for local companies and he promised good and lasting work. He also praised the government for separating business and politics.

This is why Malawians are now calling President Mutharika the true father of the nation.

He is loved even by those in opposition, because they are not left out because of politics. For Mutharika, what matters is not which party you belong to, but what you can do for Malawi.

If you have the skill, you get the job. If you can build a good road, you build it. That is merit. That is justice. That is leadership.

Malawi has waited for a long time for a leader who does not see UTM, MCP, DPP or AFORD, but sees Malawians. Today, that leader is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.